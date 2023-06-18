Does Patrick Mahomes own a yacht? A look into Chiefs QB’s most valuable possessions

Patrick Mahomes, one of the highest-paid sportsmen in the history of sports, is renowned for leading an extravagant lifestyle.

Mahomes makes an average of $45 million annually thanks to a contract worth an unprecedented $503 million, which he signed in 2020.

Despite having a large number of valuable possessions, Patrick Mahomes is not known to own a yacht, yet.

Mahomes has a contract with Kansas City that runs through 2031. He owns a mansion in the Dallas region, an apartment in KC with two bedrooms and eight acres of land in the Loch Lloyd neighborhood.

The 27-year-old Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl owns shares in the Royals of Major League Baseball, the Current of the National Women's Soccer League and Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

Along with being a member of the Major League Pickleball ownership groups, Mahomes also owns stock in the companies Hyperice, a supplier of recovery and performance technological devices, Buzzer, a smartphone application for live sports, Whoop, a maker of wearable technology, and American State Bank, a Texas-based provider of banking services.

Among other things, Patrick Mahomes is said to have amassed an incredible watch collection, consisting of eight priceless watches, valued at least $1 million, thanks to his lucrative income from the NFL and endorsements. Mahomes displays his favorite timepieces, like the GMT-Master and the Daytona, on a number of occasions.

Mahomes' $45 million compensation for the coming 2023 NFL season is seventh among quarterback's yearly earnings, according to Spotrac, despite the fact that his Chiefs contract is worth over $500 million.

What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes reportedly gets $20 million in endorsements annually, second only to Tom Brady's $44 million for the highest in the NFL, according to Forbes.

In a partnership with Bose, Mahomes promotes their headphones in TV advertisements and on social media platforms. Additionally, he has a 2019 agreement that he signed with the designer eyewear company Oakley. Mahomes also has a significant connection with Adidas that includes his own shoe brand.

Mahomes has built up quite the array of investments using all of his earnings from both on and off the field.

The current projected net worth of the two-time Super Bowl champion is $50 million, which includes his NFL wages and various endorsement agreements.

