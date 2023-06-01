Does Shannon Sharpe have children? All you need to know about Hall of Famer's family

On Wednesday, reports revealed that analyst Shannon Sharpe reached a contract buyout agreement with Fox Sports to end his seven-year run alongside Skip Bayless on Fox Sports 1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

The three-time Super Bowl winner is expected to leave the show after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals in June.

Amid the news of Sharpe's departure from the show, fans have been curious to learn more about his family life and whether the NFL legend has any children of his own.

According to reports, Sharpe has three children, two daughters named Kayla and Kaley, and a son named Kiari.

Interestingly, Sharpe has never married and each of his children were born out of different relationships that he had in the past. However, all of his kids seem to get along well with each other and the former NFL star is clearly a proud father.

Sharpe's son Kiari was born in 1992. He studied biology and business management studies at Georgia Southern and graduated in 2014.

Sharpe's eldest daughter Kayla was also born in 1992 and she studied pre-law in Georgia. She is currently an HR business partner at Phoebe Putney Health System.

Meanwhile, Sharpe's youngest child Kaley attended Florida State. She got her medical degree from Indiana University in 2022.

Shannon Sharpe is also the younger brother of former NFL wideout Sterling Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe NFL stats and career honors

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe was picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft. The tight end played 10 seasons with the team and won the Super Bowl twice (1998 and 1999).

Sharpe then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and spent two seasons with the team, helping them win the Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise. He returned to the Broncos for two more seasons before hanging up his cleats in May 2004.

Across 14 seasons in the league, Sharpe won three Super Bowls, earned eight Pro Bowl honors and four First-team All-Pro honors. He racked up a whopping 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns on 815 receptions.

Sharpe ranks third in tight end receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was also the first tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards.

For his incredible career in the NFL, Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

