Does Steelers' hiring of Brian Flores open the door for a possible Deshaun Watson trade?

The Pittsburgh Steelers became the only NFL team to step up in the offseason and hire Brian Flores. Unfortunately for him, he is only a position coach after spending three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores will coach the linebackers in Pittsburgh as his lawsuit against the NFL continues on. That remains the top story surrounding his name. However, his arrival could lead to headlines of him luring a top quarterback to the Steelers.

The former head coach was linked to Deshaun Watson during his time in Miami.

Watson was not going to suit up for the Houston Texans last season and rumors were constant about a potential trade with the Dolphins. However, his pending legal situation prevented a deal from going through.

dre 🏝 @DreBurgh_ Brian Flores was the main person who wanted Deshaun Watson in Miami. The Steelers need a QB Brian Flores was the main person who wanted Deshaun Watson in Miami. The Steelers need a QB 👀

It just so happens that the Steelers need a new quarterback now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired. So, will this new hire help lure the quarterback to Pittsburgh?

Steelers suddenly top candidates to trade for Deshaun Watson after hiring Brian Flores

The initial reaction is to think the pairing makes perfect sense. Flores reportedly wanted Watson in Miami and may have gotten the job in Houston if the quarterback wasn't so set on a fresh start elsewhere.

There is a fair point to be made that the coach will be working on the defensive side of the ball. Yet that would have been true in Miami as well.

The coach clearly liked what he saw with the quarterback, so Watson should have one top supporter in the building in Pittsburgh.

That fact is important because teams may hesitate to trade for Watson, given his legal situation is cleared and he is eligible to play.

Because even if he is cleared, there are still so many disturbing sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. Getting cleared in court is different than in public opinion.

Would fit the Steelers M.O. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Rumor had been that Flores and Deshaun Watson were a package deal.Would fit the Steelers M.O. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Rumor had been that Flores and Deshaun Watson were a package deal. Would fit the Steelers M.O. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

The Steelers are an organization about stability and want a quarterback who will be around for a long time. So Watson will have to have support, and should have it already from Flores.

Another factor to remember with Watson is that he carries a full no-trade clause.

So he is going to want to go somewhere that is a great fit for himself and his long-term future. If he too wanted to team up with Flores, he can do so on a Steelers team that is built to win in 2022. All they need is a talented quarterback.

The Steelers were already a logical fit for Watson. Adding Flores should have that front office calling Houston with a great pitch that will sway both the Texans and Watson to accept a deal.

