Does Stephon Gilmore's acquisition make the Carolina Panthers Super Bowl contenders?

The Carolina Panthers have the most loaded cornerback room in the NFL. But does their newest acquisition, Stephon Gilmore, put them in a position to challenge for the Super Bowl?

The Panthers brought in CJ Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade last week. Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer then struck a deal for Gilmore hours before the New England Patriots were set to cut their four-time Pro Bowl defensive back. The Panthers sent a 2023 sixth-round selection to Bill Belichick's team.

PFF @PFF The Carolina Panthers have the 2nd-best defense in the NFL, according EPA per play They just added the 2019 DPOY Stephon Gilmore 🤯 The Carolina Panthers have the 2nd-best defense in the NFL, according EPA per play They just added the 2019 DPOY Stephon Gilmore 🤯 https://t.co/jX1SPp1gJR

Gilmore and Henderson join fellow cornerbacks Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn and AJ Bouye to bolster a defensive unit that is already flying high in 2021. Phil Snow's group is the league's second-best pass defense. But the Panthers were brought down to earth by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. A 36-28 Week-4 loss against the Dallas Cowboys snapped their three-game winning streak.

The Carolina Panthers had been one of the NFC's surprise packages through the opening three weeks of the NFL season. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has got the best from quarterback Sam Darnold. Meanwhile, Matt Rhule has instilled his coaching philosophy into a newly-assembled roster during his second year as a head coach.

So, will their newly-shaped secondary take the Carolina Panthers to the next level? Are the new-look Carolina Panthers now Super Bowl ready?

Can the Carolina Panthers with Stephon Gilmore go all the way?

What we know through the first four weeks of the 2021 season is that the Carolina Panthers defense has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. They rank high on the league's leaderboards in many key matrices. There are star playmakers scattered through every level, including pass rusher Brian Burns, versatile linebacker Shaq Thompson and free safety Jeremy Chinn.

Injuries have started to take some toll, though, with rookie first-round corner Horn out for most of the season with broken foot bones. The welcome arrival of Gilmore and Henderson addresses that issue and improves one of the team's strongest groups.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The Panthers defense was ALREADY stacked:Yards Per Game Allowed: 251.5 (3rd in NFL)

Pass YPG Allowed: 156.5 (2nd in NFL)

Opponents 3rd Down %: 23.8 (1st in NFL)

Sacks: 14 (2nd in NFL) The Panthers defense was ALREADY stacked:Yards Per Game Allowed: 251.5 (3rd in NFL)

Pass YPG Allowed: 156.5 (2nd in NFL)

Opponents 3rd Down %: 23.8 (1st in NFL)

Sacks: 14 (2nd in NFL) https://t.co/mh2hsOPGQv

However, Gilmore cannot play until Week 7 when he will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. So Carolina must navigate home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings without him. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year can suit up in a Panthers uniform for the first time on the road against the New York Giants.

After that, the Carolina Panthers are only scheduled to face four games against teams with a winning record through Week 4. They take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in Weeks 16 and 18.

Winning the NFC South will be crucial to the Panthers' Super Bowl chances, so their divisional clashes will be key. To go the distance, the Panthers would likely have to outlast the Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and whoever comes out of the AFC West. It's a daunting prospect, but there is one real factor - the offense - that could determine how long Carolina stay in the race.

Darnold went toe-to-toe with Prescott for one half in Week 4, but the Panthers stalled in the third quarter while the Cowboys motored on. With Christian McCaffrey set to return in the coming weeks and DJ Moore having a breakout season, the weapons are there to elevate Darnold.

Also Read

PFF @PFF D.J. Moore this season: 🔹 8 Receptions of 20+ yards (1st)

🔹 21 Receptions for 1st down (T-1st)

🔹 16 Receptions vs single coverage (1st) D.J. Moore this season: 🔹 8 Receptions of 20+ yards (1st)

🔹 21 Receptions for 1st down (T-1st)

🔹 16 Receptions vs single coverage (1st) https://t.co/00CduNtsci

A healthy defense could keep Carolina in games. McCaffrey has to stay on the field and Brady needs to scheme ways to maximize Darnold's potential and mask his weaknesses. If the stars align, the Panthers could be a match for any NFC team, and a trip to the Super Bowl won't be an impossible proposition.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Carolina Panthers be Super Bowl contenders? Yes No 0 votes so far