"I ran a 40-yard dash hitting the Griddy" - Dolphins Mike Gesicki explains horrendous attempt at hitting the griddy after scoring touchdown

During the Miami Dolphins' 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, tight end Mike Gesicki went viral for his touchdown celebration. After scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, Gesicki decided to hit the Griddy, which is a very common dance and NFL celebration. He made himself look a little silly during the dance. Gesicki did the griddy faster than expected and everyone started roasting him on the internet.

Gesicki himself was critical of his celebration and spoke with Adam Schefter on the Adam Schefter podcast. Here's what he said:

“So I never practiced it when I was on the field in practice, I would do it around my apartment and one of our other tight ends. Durham Smythe always thought it was hilarious, my wife thought it was funny, and I was like 'alright if I score this week I’m doing it.'"

He continued:

"I know it’s gonna go huge for me and it’s horrendous. I’m better than what I put out there though and I just got so excited I basically ran a 40-yard dash hitting the griddy, you know?”

When asked about his next touchdown celebration, Gesicki had this to say:

"I'm gonna calm down, gather myself, and I'm gonna try to gain everyone's respect back. And as long as that celebration is a success it will probably be the last. I feel like I shoud leave it up to Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, those guys. I'll leave it up to them, but I do feel like I have to redeem myself and then I'll retire it."

Mike Gesicki responded to his griddy celebration shortly after the game

Mike Gesicki - New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Shortly after the Dolphins' victory, Mike Gesicki hopped online and found out that he had indeed gone viral. He responded to a Barstool Sports tweet where they said Gesicki made every father proud with his celebration. He replied by commenting:

"Man, it looked so much better in my room in front of the mirror. Back to work tonight when I get home."

Miami have a huge Week 3 matchup as they face the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are 2-0 and are currently tied for first place in the AFC East. The winner of the game will take sole possession of first place in the East and will have staked an early claim for postseason football.

It willl be interesting to see which team can take home the win in this highly anticipated matchup. We will see if Mike Gesicki can nail the Griddy in the game.

