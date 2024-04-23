Dolphins NFL Draft: Ranking Miami's worst picks over the past 10 years

A team in the NFL with as lengthy a history as the Miami Dolphins is bound to have its fair share of selection errors. For every Dan Marino the organization has drafted, it has also picked players like Dion Jordan who fell short of expectations.

The Dolphins are hardly the only team that have selected players in the first few rounds of the draft who ended up being completely unsuitable.

On that note, let's take a look back at some of the Dolphins' worst draft selections over the last 10 years.

Listing Dolphins' worst draft picks in the last decade

#5 WR Leonte Carroo - Third round pick (2016)

The Miami Dolphins shocked everyone in the 2016 NFL Draft by selecting Leonte Carroo with a third-round pick despite still having Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.

There were not many conversations about Carroo before the draft because of an ankle issue that prevented him from participating in most pre-draft practices. The reason the team selected the receiver remained a mystery, even after his first two seasons in Miami.

Carroo only managed 10 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons with Miami. After the 2018 season, Miami had to covertly release Carroo, capping one of the worst draft choices ever made under Chris Grier's leadership.

#4 OT Liam Eichenberg - Second round pick (2021)

Liam Eichenberg is still with the Dolphins despite putting up average performances over the last three seasons.

Eichenberg is not competent enough to maintain a starting spot but offers depth for Miami at every position on the line, which is clearly not enough for a former second-round pick.

Eichenberg was made to play three different offensive line roles during his first season but wasn't very good at any of them. He has started 38 games across the offensive line in his three seasons with the Dolphins.

However, his performances have been so inconsistent that, as he approaches the last year of his rookie deal, his long-term future with the organization is far from assured.

#3 LB Raekwon McMillan - Second round pick (2017)

The Miami Dolphins selected Raekwon McMillan at No. 54 in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

McMillan tore his ACL in that year's opening preseason game and was sidelined for 2017. He didn't perform to the Dolphins' expectations following his return from injury, even though he made 28 starts.

McMillan had 29 appearances during his tenure in Miami, recording 177 tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders following the 2019 season; but he was only with the team for a season before agreeing a contract with the New England Patriots in 2021.

#2 DE Charles Harris - First round pick (2017)

Charles Harris was chosen by the Miami Dolphins with their No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft due to his excellent college career at Missouri.

The defensive player only recorded 61 tackles and 23 quarterback hits during his three seasons with the Dolphins as he never lived up to his draft reputations in Miami.

Harris made just two starts as a rookie but logged two sacks and 19 total stops. His performance in the next two years was significantly worse, with only 1.5 sacks and 19 total tackles.

#1 CB Noah Igbinoghene - First round pick (2020)

The Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30 in the first round of the 2020 draft. Austin Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa were the other two players the team selected in that round.

Igbinoghene was reportedly unable to understand the team's defensive scheme, and he struggled right away to have any kind of meaningful influence on the roster.

His Miami teammates frequently complimented him on his work ethic during practices. But he was never able to sustain it long enough to have an impact in games.

The Dolphins traded Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Kelvin Joseph, another CB who had little effect with the Dolphins in 2023, before the final cuts of last season.