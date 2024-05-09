Dolphins opponents in 2024: Which teams will Miami play home and away this year?

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, and they operate with the quickest offense in the league. The Dolphins offense is filled with speedsters such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

The Dolphins will look to improve on their wildcard round finish in 2023 and aim for a deeper postseason run in the upcoming season. This article will explore their 2024 schedule, a must-watch game, and their most important player heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Miami Dolphins

Here's a look at the Dolphins' home and away opponents for the 2024 NFL season:

Dolphins’ home games 2024:

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins’ away games 2024:

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

A must-watch Miami Dolphins game in 2024

The Miami Dolphins will face their fair share of dangerous opponents in the 2024 regular season, and they'll need to keep winning to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, no game will be more challenging than visiting the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are one of the league's best-coached franchises, and they are a virtual lock to appear in the postseason. The franchise has a generational two-way quarterback in Josh Allen who always seems to have the Dolphins' number.

The Bills are a franchise that can win games in a variety of ways, and they're one of the most battle-tested teams in a stacked AFC Conference. Don't be deceived about the loss of Stefon Diggs, the Bills are known for unearthing gems in the NFL Draft, and Keon Coleman might be the latest to breakout in the 2024 season.

Who is the Miami Dolphins' most important player in the 2024 season?

Tyreek Hill is the Miami Dolphins' most important player entering the 2024 NFL season. The future Hall of Fame wide receiver was in the MVP race for most of the 2023 season and was very close to pulling off a surprise.

Hill is a top-three pass catcher in the NFL, and his speed isn't likely to diminish anytime soon. The one-time Super Bowl champion is a cheat code on offense, and we expect him to make yet another All-Pro team if Tua Tagovailoa gets him the ball regularly in 2024.

