Dolphins owner Stephen Ross delivers controversial take stating recession will force workers back to the office

According to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, there’s a chance that employees could return to the office because of concerns about job security should the United States head into a recession. Ross spoke to the business site Bloomberg. During the interview, he said that a fear of America going into recess could have employers bring their employees to the office:

"Employers have been, somewhat, hesitant because they didn't want to lose their employees, but I think, as you go into a recession and people fear that they might not have a job, that will bring people back to the office."

The Dolphins owner also stated that employees will understand that, as things get tighter, you have to do what it takes to keep your job and earn a paycheck:

"The employees will recognize, as we go into a recession or as things get a little tighter, that you have to do what it takes to keep your job and to earn a living."

He concluded his statement by saying that executives have to train and educate their workforce to work as a team, not as individuals:

"Every executive recognizes that people need to work together. You have to train your workforce and educate them and you work as a team. You don't work as individuals."

His comments come as corporations in the United States continue the conversation around having employees return to the office, following two years of working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami owner is the founder and chairman of Related Companies, the developer of the Time Warner Center and Hudson Yards in New York City. Per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ross has a net worth of about $8.4 billion.

When did Stephen Ross become owner of the Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins Introduce Mike McDaniel

In 2008, Ross purchased 50 percent of the team for $550 million from Wayne Huizenga. He bought an extra 45 percent of the franchise for $450 million in 2009. The deal included Miami's Sun Life Stadium.

Now, Ross is assumed to own 95% of the team, according to Bloomberg.

As of August 2021, Miami, as a franchise, was valued at $3.42 billion, which is 15th among other NFL teams.

