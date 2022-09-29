Dolphins vs Bengals: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

The red-hot Miami Dolphins visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Dolphins have won all three of their games this season, beating the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills to find themselves 3-0.

The Bengals struggled early in the year, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys before beating the New York Jets in Week 3 to find themselves 1-2.

Rookie head coach Mike McDaniel will be hoping to continue Miami's hot streak against Zac Taylor, who led Cincinnati all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021.

What time is Dolphins vs Bengals?

The game between the Dolphins and Bengals kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, 29th September at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

What channel is the Dolphins vs Bengals game on?

The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the USA.

Dolphins vs Bengals streaming guide

Fans in the USA can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video, or using a free trial of fuboTV.

Dolphins vs Bengals injury report

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Position Injury Status Terron Armstead OT Toe DNP Cethan Carter TE Unspecified DNP Xavien Howard CB Groin / Glute LP Robert Hunt G Shin LP Melvin Ingram OLB Rest Not listed Brandon Jones S Chest LP Hunter Long TE Ankle DNP Tua Tagovailoa QB Back / Ankle LP Jaylen Waddle WR Groin LP Raekwon Davis DT Knee LP Kader Kohou CB Ankle LP Zach Sieler DE Hand LP Ced Wilson WR Ribs / Toe LP

The Miami Dolphins have a lengthy injury report as of Tuesday, as many of their stars face a quick turn around to be fit for TNF.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to have shaken off the concussion issues from their win over the Bills, but was limited on Tuesday with back and ankle injuries. He will be hoping to have Terron Armstead to block for him, and Jaylen Waddle to catch passes from him come Thursday.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Status La'El Collins OT Back DNP D.J. Reader DT Knee DNP Drew Sample TE Knee DNP

While the Bengals' injury report isn't nearly as lengthy as the Dolphins', they're likely to be without key defensive stalwart D.J. Reader, who looks like he'll miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.

Outside of the injuries to backup tight end Drew Sample, the other big name on the list is right tackle La'El Collins, who looks unlikely to be fit enough for the quick turnaround for Thursday's clash.

Dolphins vs Bengals head-to-head record

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals have faced off 25 times in NFL history, including one postseason game. Miami currently leads the series 18 wins to Cincy's 7, with the most recent clash coming in December 2020, in which Miami ran out 19-7 winners.

Thursday's clash should be an interesting game, with storylines including Burrow vs Tua, who were both drafted in 2020, and Tyreek Hill vs Eli Apple following their Twitter beef after the Bengals' 2021 AFC Championship upset over the Chiefs.

