Dolphins vs Chiefs Week 9 Predictions, Odds and Picks - November 5 | 2023 NFL Season

The 6-2 Miami Dolphins play the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Miami is coming off a 31-17 win over the New England Patriots after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the week before. Kansas City, meanwhile, suffered a 24-9 upset loss to the Dever Broncos on the road on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Details
Fixture: Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET
Venue: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany)
Dolphins vs Chiefs: Betting Odds
Spread
Dolphins +2 (-110)
Chiefs -2 (-110)
Moneyline
Dolphins +105
Chiefs -125
Total
Over 51 (-110)
Under 51 (-110)
Dolphins vs Chiefs: Picks
Germany will be treated to a great NFL game in what should be a high-scoring matchup between two great offenses.
The Dolphins have an explosive offense that can score quickly, so take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -145. He has thrown over 1.5 touchdowns in three of his last four games. Kansas, meanwhile, has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in three of their last five games.
Kansas is looking to rebound after a lackluster game against the Denver Broncos last week. Patrick Mahomes was reportedly sick and he didn't look like himself. After a full week, Mahomes should be much better and carve through the Dolphins defense that has been exposed against good teams.
Take Mahomes to throw over 283.5 passing yards at -115. Mahomes has gone over this number in two of his last three games.
Dolphins vs Chiefs: Key Injuries
Dolphins
- OT Terron Armstead, knee
- G Robert Hunt, hamstring
- S Brandon Jones, concussion
- RB Raheem Mostert, ankle
- CB Jalen Ramsey, knee
- WR Braxton Berrios, hamstring
- CB Xavien Howard, groin
Chiefs
- RB Jerrick McKinnon, groin
- LB Willie Gay Jr., back
- P Hunter Townsend, hand
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, illness
Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs: Head-to-head
The Dolphins and Chiefs will play for the 32nd time, including three postseason games. Miami leads the all-time series 16-15, with the Chiefs winning the last two, and the last game coming in 2020.
Dolphins vs Chiefs: Prediction
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 but have plenty of questions against them. Miami has yet to beat a team with a winning record. In two games against teams with winning records, they lost by double digits to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami's defense is still a major concern, despite getting Jalen Ramsey back last week. Mahomes should be healthy this week and carve through the Dolphins defense.
Prediction: Kansas City 34-27 Miami
Poll : Who do you think wins?
Miami
Kansas City
0 votes