Dolphins vs. Eagles SNF Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks  - October 22 | NFL 2023 Season

The 5-1 Miami Dolphins head to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is coming off a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers and is on a two-game win streak.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are also 5-1 but suffered their first loss of the season last week to the New York Jets on the road.

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins (5-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds

Spread

Dolphins +2.5 (-110)

Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins +114

Eagles -135

Total

Over 51.5 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Picks

The Miami Dolphins' offense is one of the best in the league but will be tested against this Philadelphia Eagles defense. However, the Eagles' secondary is there to be picked apart so take Tua Tagovailoa over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -145. Tagovailoa has gone over that number in three of the last four games.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are led by Jalen Hurts who always finds his way into the endzone with the 'Tush Push.' Hurts is -145 to score a touchdown, but there is still value there as he has run in for five rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

Dolphins vs. Eagles: Key Injuries

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin), questionable

CB Kader Kohon (neck), questionable

CB Nik Needham (Achilles), questionable

OL Connor Williams (groin), questionable

FB Alex Ingold (foot), questionable

Eagles

T Lane Johnson (ankle), probable

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), doubtful

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), questionable

DT Jalen Carter (ankle), questionable

TE Dallas Goedert (groin), questionable

CB Darius Slay (ankle), probable

Dolphins vs. Eagles: Head-to-head

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have played each other 15 times. Miami leads the all-time series 9-6. The last time they played was in 2019 with the Dolphins winning 37-31. Miami has won the last two meetings between the teams.

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction

This should be one of the best games of the week, but the Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier and should be able to match the Miami Dolphins offense. Philadelphia's D-Line will also be key in getting after Tua Tagovailoa and forcing him to make bad throws.

The game will go down to the wire, but Philadelphia will edge out a win here.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Dolphins 28

