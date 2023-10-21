Dolphins vs. Eagles SNF Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks  - October 22 | NFL 2023 Season

The 5-1 Miami Dolphins head to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is coming off a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers and is on a two-game win streak.
The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are also 5-1 but suffered their first loss of the season last week to the New York Jets on the road.
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details
Fixture: Miami Dolphins (5-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
Date & Time: Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds
Spread
Dolphins +2.5 (-110)
Eagles -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Dolphins +114
Eagles -135
Total
Over 51.5 (-110)
Under 51.5 (-110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Picks
The Miami Dolphins' offense is one of the best in the league but will be tested against this Philadelphia Eagles defense. However, the Eagles' secondary is there to be picked apart so take Tua Tagovailoa over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -145. Tagovailoa has gone over that number in three of the last four games.
The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are led by Jalen Hurts who always finds his way into the endzone with the 'Tush Push.' Hurts is -145 to score a touchdown, but there is still value there as he has run in for five rushing touchdowns in six games this season.
Dolphins vs. Eagles: Key Injuries
Dolphins
- CB Xavien Howard (groin), questionable
- CB Kader Kohon (neck), questionable
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles), questionable
- OL Connor Williams (groin), questionable
- FB Alex Ingold (foot), questionable
Eagles
- T Lane Johnson (ankle), probable
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), doubtful
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), questionable
- DT Jalen Carter (ankle), questionable
- TE Dallas Goedert (groin), questionable
- CB Darius Slay (ankle), probable
Dolphins vs. Eagles: Head-to-head
The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have played each other 15 times. Miami leads the all-time series 9-6. The last time they played was in 2019 with the Dolphins winning 37-31. Miami has won the last two meetings between the teams.
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction
This should be one of the best games of the week, but the Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier and should be able to match the Miami Dolphins offense. Philadelphia's D-Line will also be key in getting after Tua Tagovailoa and forcing him to make bad throws.
The game will go down to the wire, but Philadelphia will edge out a win here.
Prediction: Eagles 31, Dolphins 28
Poll : Who do you think wins?
Miami
Philadelphia
0 votes