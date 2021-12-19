×
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 19, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Ahead of this key AFC East matchup, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Dolphins and Jets:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets injury report

Miami Dolphins

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Adam ShaheenTEKneeQuestionable
Clayton FejedelemSAnkleQuestionable
Austin JacksonGIllnessQuestionable
Jevon HollandSIllnessQuestionable

New York Jets

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
George FantTKneeDoubtful
Sheldon RankinsDLKneeQuestionable
Laurent Duvernay-TardifOLAnkleQuestionable
Dan FreeneyOLBackQuestionable

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets starting lineup

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Reither, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - Connor McDermott, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley | K - Eddy Pineiro | P - Braden Mann

