Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Ahead of this key AFC East matchup, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Dolphins and Jets:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets injury report

Miami Dolphins

Player Position Injury Game Status Adam Shaheen TE Knee Questionable Clayton Fejedelem S Ankle Questionable Austin Jackson G Illness Questionable Jevon Holland S Illness Questionable

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status George Fant T Knee Doubtful Sheldon Rankins DL Knee Questionable Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle Questionable Dan Freeney OL Back Questionable

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets starting lineup

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Reither, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - Connor McDermott, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley | K - Eddy Pineiro | P - Braden Mann

