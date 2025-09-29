Dolphins vs. Jets prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 MNF feat. Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, and more

Monday night's doubleheader on primetime features the New York Jets visiting the Miami Dolphins. Both teams have solid rosters, but neither has succeeded in bagging its first win of the campaign, with both stuck at 0-3.
Their Week 4 game is expected to be a close contest by many betting sites, as Miami's Tua Tagovailoa will face New York's Justin Fields.
Many are wondering about the game's prediction and fantasy outlook, so let's dive into the details.
Dolphins vs. Jets prediction for Week 4 MNF
The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites on Monday Night Football versus the Jets, according to ESPN.
Moneyline: Miami at -145, New York at +125
Over/under: 45.5 total points
Justin Fields is back to lead the Jets, but that's unlikely to sway the outcome of the entire game. On the other hand, the Dolphins might get tight end Darren Waller back, which would come as a big help in a receiving room struggling with injuries.
The Jets have historically struggled on the road against Miami, which also leads the all-time series.
Dolphins vs. Jets fantasy football outlook for Week 4 MNF
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA, QB)
Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been a consistent producer in fantasy football so far this season. Miami is still trying to figure things out and get a win. However, the quarterback will go up against a Jets defense that ranks 24th versus opposing quarterbacks in fantasy.
Justin Fields (NYJ, QB)
Justin Fields might have an even bigger day at quarterback than Tagovailoa. The Jets have some solid pieces on offense, featuring running back Breece Hall and wideout Garrett Wilson. Add to that the fact that the Dolphins rank 31st against opposing shot-callers.
Miami Dolphins Defense
The Dolphins' defense might be on waivers in many leagues, given how poorly the squad has performed so far. However, the Jets' offense is only 25th against opposing defenses, pointing to some inefficiencies that Miami could exploit.
Mason Taylor (NYJ, TE)
Mason Taylor is no mainstream tight end. While he might not be a superstar, he could benefit from Justin Fields's return. Moreover, Miami's 31st-ranked tight end defense particularly opens up a world of opportunities for Taylor. NFL.com expects he will record a new personal best in fantasy points on Monday, with 4.66.
