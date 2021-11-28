Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Dolphins managed to see off the New York Jets last week and improve to 4-7. Miami has won two on the bounce and needs to keep the momentum going to make it into the postseason. A 10-7 record will likely be enough to secure a place in the playoffs, but they will have to run the table to stand a chance.

Cam Newton's return to Carolina for the first time since being cut in 2019 did not go as planned, as the Washington Football Team spoiled the party with a 27-21 win. The Panthers are now 5-6 and only have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers injury report

Miami Dolphins

Player Position Injury Game Status Elijah Campbell DB Toe/Knee Out Adam Shaheen TE Knee Out Trill Williams CB Hamstring Out Brandon Jones S Ankle/Elbow Questionable

The Dolphins have three players for the game on Sunday: defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring). Safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) is questionable to play on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers

Player Position Injury Game Status John Miller G Ankle Doubtful

The Panthers have only one player on their injury report: guard John Miller (ankle), who is a significant doubt for the game against the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers starting lineup

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Austin Reither, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

Carolina Panthers

QB - Cam Newton | RB - Christian McCaffrey | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson | TE - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas | OL - Dennis Daley, Michael Jordan, Pat Elflein, Trent Scott, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Hasson Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye | S - Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar