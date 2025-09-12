  • home icon
  Dolphins vs. Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Dolphins vs. Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:37 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:37 GMT

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots had forgettable starts to the 2025 season. The Dolphins suffered a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders. It puts both teams on a 0-1 record entering Week 2.

With that being said, let's look at both teams' starting lineups and depth charts for their Week 2 showdown.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 2

Miami Dolphins' projected starting lineup

These are the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:

Position

Name

WR

Tyreek Hill

LT

Patrick Paul

LG

Jonah Savaiinaea

C

Aaron Brewer

RG

James Daniels

RT

Austin Jackson

TE

Darren Waller

FB

Alec Ingold

RB

De'Von Achane

QB

Tua Tagovailoa

WR

Jaylen Waddle

These are the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:

Position

Name

DE

Chop Robinson

DT

Zach Sieler

DT

Benito Jones

DE

Bradley Chubb

LB

Tyrel Dodson

LB

Jordyn Brooks

OLB

Jaelan Phillips

CB

Storm Duck

CB

Jack Jones

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

S

Ashtyn Davis

These are the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:

Position

Name

K

Jason Sanders (IR)

P

Jake Bailey

H

Jake Bailey

LS

Joe Cardona

KR

Malik Washington

PR

Malik Washington

New England Patriots' projected starting lineup

These are the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins:

Position

Name

WR

Stefon Diggs

LT

Will Campbell

LG

Jared Wilson

C

Garrett Bradbury

RG

Mike Onwenu

RT

Morgan Moses

TE

Hunter Henry

WR

DeMario Douglas

WR

Kayshon Boutte

RB

Rhamondre Stevenson

FB

Jack Westover

QB

Drake Maye

These are the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins:

Position

Name

OLB

K'Lavon Chaisson

DT

Christian Barmore

NT

Khyiris Tonga

DT

Milton Williams

OLB

Harold Landry III

LB

Robert Spillane

LB

Christian Elliss

CB

Carlton Davis III

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

S

Craig Woodson

CB

Christian Gonzalez

These are the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

Position

Name

K

Andy

Borregales

P

Bryce

Baringer

H

Bryce

Baringer

PR

Marcus

Jones

KR

Antonio

Gibson

LS

Julian

Ashby

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots depth chart

Miami Dolphins' depth chart

This is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on offense vs. the Patriots:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

WR

Tyreek Hill

Malik Washington

Tahj Washington

-

LT

Patrick Paul

Kendall Lamm

-

-

LG

Jonah Savaiinaea

-

-

-

C

Aaron Brewer

Daniel Brunskill

-

-

RG

James Daniels

Kion Smith

-

-

RT

Austin Jackson

Larry Borom

-

-

TE

Darren Waller

Julian Hill

Tanner Conner

-

FB

Alec Ingold

-

-

-

RB

De'Von Achane

Jaylen Wright

Ollie Gordon II

-

QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Zach Wilson

Quinn Ewers

-

WR

Jaylen Waddle

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Dee Eskridge

-

This is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on defense vs. the Patriots:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Chop Robinson

-

-

-

DT

Zach Sieler

Kenneth Grant

Matthew Butler

-

DT

Benito Jones

Jordan Phillips

Zeek Biggers

-

DE

Bradley Chubb

Matthew Judon

-

-

LB

Tyrel Dodson

K.J. Britt

-

-

LB

Jordyn Brooks

Willie Gay Jr.

-

-

OLB

Jaelan Phillips

Cameron Goode

-

-

CB

Storm Duck

Ethan Bonner

Jason Marshall Jr.

-

CB

Jack Jones

Rasul Douglas

JuJu Brents

-

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Elijah Campbell

Dante Trader Jr.

-

S

Ashtyn Davis

Ifeatu Melifonwu

-

-

This is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on special teams vs. the Patriots:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

K

Jason Sanders (IR)

-

-

-

P

Jake Bailey

-

-

-

H

Jake Bailey

-

-

-

LS

Joe Cardona

-

-

-

KR

Malik Washington

Dee Eskridge

Jaylen Wright

-

PR

Malik Washington

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

-

New England Patriots' depth chart

This is the Patriots' projected depth chart on offense vs. the Dolphins:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

WR

Stefon Diggs

Mack Hollins

-

-

LT

Will Campbell

Vederian Lowe

-

-

LG

Jared Wilson

Caedan Wallace

-

-

C

Garrett Bradbury

Ben Brown

-

-

RG

Mike Onwenu

Caedan Wallace

-

-

RT

Morgan Moses

Marcus Bryant

-

-

TE

Hunter Henry

Austin Hooper

-

-

WR

DeMario Douglas

Kyle Williams

-

-

WR

Kayshon Boutte

Efton Chism III

-

-

RB

Rhamondre Stevenson

Antonio Gibson

TreVeyon Henderson

-

FB

Jack Westover

-

-

-

QB

Drake Maye

Joshua Dobbs

Tommy DeVito

-

This is the Patriots' projected depth chart on defense vs. the Dolphins:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OLB

K'Lavon Chaisson

Keion White

-

-

DT

Christian Barmore

Joshua Farmer

-

-

NT

Khyiris Tonga

Eric Gregory

-

-

DT

Milton Williams

-

-

-

OLB

Harold Landry III

Anfernee Jennings

Elijah Ponder

-

LB

Robert Spillane

Marte Mapu

-

-

LB

Christian Elliss

Jack Gibbens

-

-

CB

Carlton Davis III

Alex Austin

-

-

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

Dell Pettus

Brenden Schooler

-

S

Craig Woodson

Kyle Dugger

-

-

CB

Christian Gonzalez

Marcus Jones

Charles Woods

-

This is the Patriots' projected depth chart on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

K

Andy Borregales

-

-

-

P

Bryce Baringer

-

-

-

H

Bryce Baringer

-

-

-

PR

Marcus Jones

DeMario Douglas

-

-

KR

Antonio Gibson

TreVeyon Henderson

-

-

LS

Julian Ashby

-

-

-

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 game

The Miami Dolphins were no match for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill never got going in the game, and it resulted in a blowout loss for Mike McDaniel's side to open the season.

The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last season, and this campaign could be a make-or-break one for McDaniel. With that being said, the upcoming game against Mike Vrabel's Patriots holds added significance.

The New England Patriots put up a much better fight against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately lost the contest. It was a losing start to Mike Vrabel's tenure as the head coach of the Robert Kraft-owned franchise.

The Patriots will now travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to potentially pick up their first victory of the season.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1 pm ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Edited by Nick Igbokwe
