Dolphins vs. Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots had forgettable starts to the 2025 season. The Dolphins suffered a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders. It puts both teams on a 0-1 record entering Week 2.With that being said, let's look at both teams' starting lineups and depth charts for their Week 2 showdown.Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 2Miami Dolphins' projected starting lineupThese are the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots: Position Name WR Tyreek Hill LT Patrick Paul LG Jonah Savaiinaea C Aaron Brewer RG James Daniels RT Austin Jackson TE Darren Waller FB Alec Ingold RB De'Von Achane QB Tua Tagovailoa WR Jaylen Waddle These are the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots: Position Name DE Chop Robinson DT Zach Sieler DT Benito Jones DE Bradley Chubb LB Tyrel Dodson LB Jordyn Brooks OLB Jaelan Phillips CB Storm Duck CB Jack Jones S Minkah Fitzpatrick S Ashtyn Davis These are the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots: Position Name K Jason Sanders (IR) P Jake Bailey H Jake Bailey LS Joe Cardona KR Malik Washington PR Malik Washington New England Patriots' projected starting lineupThese are the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins: Position Name WR Stefon Diggs LT Will Campbell LG Jared Wilson C Garrett Bradbury RG Mike Onwenu RT Morgan Moses TE Hunter Henry WR DeMario Douglas WR Kayshon Boutte RB Rhamondre Stevenson FB Jack Westover QB Drake Maye These are the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins: Position Name OLB K'Lavon Chaisson DT Christian Barmore NT Khyiris Tonga DT Milton Williams OLB Harold Landry III LB Robert Spillane LB Christian Elliss CB Carlton Davis III S Jaylinn Hawkins S Craig Woodson CB Christian Gonzalez These are the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins: Position Name K Andy Borregales P Bryce Baringer H Bryce Baringer PR Marcus Jones KR Antonio Gibson LS Julian Ashby Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots depth chartMiami Dolphins' depth chartThis is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on offense vs. the Patriots: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th WR Tyreek Hill Malik Washington Tahj Washington - LT Patrick Paul Kendall Lamm - - LG Jonah Savaiinaea - - - C Aaron Brewer Daniel Brunskill - - RG James Daniels Kion Smith - - RT Austin Jackson Larry Borom - - TE Darren Waller Julian Hill Tanner Conner - FB Alec Ingold - - - RB De'Von Achane Jaylen Wright Ollie Gordon II - QB Tua Tagovailoa Zach Wilson Quinn Ewers - WR Jaylen Waddle Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dee Eskridge - This is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on defense vs. the Patriots: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th DE Chop Robinson - - - DT Zach Sieler Kenneth Grant Matthew Butler - DT Benito Jones Jordan Phillips Zeek Biggers - DE Bradley Chubb Matthew Judon - - LB Tyrel Dodson K.J. Britt - - LB Jordyn Brooks Willie Gay Jr. - - OLB Jaelan Phillips Cameron Goode - - CB Storm Duck Ethan Bonner Jason Marshall Jr. - CB Jack Jones Rasul Douglas JuJu Brents - S Minkah Fitzpatrick Elijah Campbell Dante Trader Jr. - S Ashtyn Davis Ifeatu Melifonwu - - This is the Dolphins' projected depth chart on special teams vs. the Patriots: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th K Jason Sanders (IR) - - - P Jake Bailey - - - H Jake Bailey - - - LS Joe Cardona - - - KR Malik Washington Dee Eskridge Jaylen Wright - PR Malik Washington Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle - New England Patriots' depth chartThis is the Patriots' projected depth chart on offense vs. the Dolphins: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th WR Stefon Diggs Mack Hollins - - LT Will Campbell Vederian Lowe - - LG Jared Wilson Caedan Wallace - - C Garrett Bradbury Ben Brown - - RG Mike Onwenu Caedan Wallace - - RT Morgan Moses Marcus Bryant - - TE Hunter Henry Austin Hooper - - WR DeMario Douglas Kyle Williams - - WR Kayshon Boutte Efton Chism III - - RB Rhamondre Stevenson Antonio Gibson TreVeyon Henderson - FB Jack Westover - - - QB Drake Maye Joshua Dobbs Tommy DeVito - This is the Patriots' projected depth chart on defense vs. the Dolphins: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OLB K'Lavon Chaisson Keion White - - DT Christian Barmore Joshua Farmer - - NT Khyiris Tonga Eric Gregory - - DT Milton Williams - - - OLB Harold Landry III Anfernee Jennings Elijah Ponder - LB Robert Spillane Marte Mapu - - LB Christian Elliss Jack Gibbens - - CB Carlton Davis III Alex Austin - - S Jaylinn Hawkins Dell Pettus Brenden Schooler - S Craig Woodson Kyle Dugger - - CB Christian Gonzalez Marcus Jones Charles Woods - This is the Patriots' projected depth chart on special teams vs. the Dolphins: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th K Andy Borregales - - - P Bryce Baringer - - - H Bryce Baringer - - - PR Marcus Jones DeMario Douglas - - KR Antonio Gibson TreVeyon Henderson - - LS Julian Ashby - - - How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 gameThe Miami Dolphins were no match for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill never got going in the game, and it resulted in a blowout loss for Mike McDaniel's side to open the season.The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last season, and this campaign could be a make-or-break one for McDaniel. With that being said, the upcoming game against Mike Vrabel's Patriots holds added significance.The New England Patriots put up a much better fight against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately lost the contest. It was a losing start to Mike Vrabel's tenure as the head coach of the Robert Kraft-owned franchise.The Patriots will now travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to potentially pick up their first victory of the season.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 pm ETTV channel: CBSVenue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida