Dolphins vs Ravens injury report: Latest on Jaylen Waddle, Zay Flowers, Jalen Ramsey and more for Week 17

While the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins have clinched their postseason spots, their Week 17 encounter is still significant. At stake is the upper hand in the race toward the American Football Conference's top seed.

A win by Baltimore clinches them the number one seed, while Miami can extend the fight for the top spot with a victory. Being the best team guarantees home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and a bye during the Wild Card Round.

Returning to action in the Divisional Round will give either Mike McDaniel's crew or John Harbaugh's squad an extra week of rest and recovery from injuries. But to get a shot at that incentive, they must win this game without some of their injured vital players.

Miami Dolphins injury report for 2023 Week 17

The Dolphins have 15 players listed on their injury report for Week 17; the most notable is Tyreek Hill, who was a full participant during their Friday practice. That's a positive update that the receiving yards leader will likely play against Baltimore.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a left thumb/quad injury but wasn't given a designation. Like Hill, he is expected to play versus the Ravens. Running back De'Von Achane will also be active after dealing with a toe injury earlier in the week.

The injury bug bites Miami's offensive line as guard Robert Hunt is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Austin Jackson (oblique), Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), and Lester Cotton (hip) are all questionable for Week 17, while Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back) doesn't have a designated game status.

Other injured players on defense include safety Jevon Holland (knees) and cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), both questionable for the game. Andrew Van Ginkel is also nursing a wrist injury but is expected to play.

Jaylen Waddle's injury status

Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield reported that wideout Jaylen Waddle won't suit up in Week 17 due to an ankle injury. It's the second game he will miss this season and the third in his three-year NFL career.

Waddle suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, forcing him to get out of the game after completing one catch out of four targets for 50 yards. With their playoff spot wrapped up, the Dolphins can afford to give one of their best receivers an additional breather.

Jaylen Waddle has 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, making him the first Miami receiver to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons. His absence will be a massive blow to the Dolphins' offense, and Braxton Berrios or Chase Claypool will take his spot.

Jalen Ramsey's injury status

Ramsey's return from a torn meniscus injury helped the Dolphins become one of the NFL's best defensive units. However, it doesn't sound good that a knee injury will render him questionable for their game against the AFC's top squad.

However, this game status could also be a precautionary measure as he continues to get treatment for his injured knee. He was also a limited participant during their Friday practice, increasing the chances of him suiting up. Ramsey has five passes defended, three interceptions, and 14 tackles in eight games.

Raheem Mostert's injury status

Finally, Due to ankle and knee injuries, Mostert is questionable for Sunday's game. While he didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a limited participant on Friday. Given what's at stake in this game, Mostert will likely power through the injury when they face the Ravens.

Aside from knee and ankle injuries, the veteran running back has been listed with a shin injury in recent weeks. If he does play, the Dolphins might limit his carries to avoid aggravating his injuries.

While he has dealt with various injuries throughout the season, he continues to deliver for Miami with 18 rushing touchdowns. He has scored in all but four of the 15 games he played.

Baltimore Ravens injury report for 2023 Week 17

The Ravens have 13 players on their injury report, mostly on defense. After a two-interception game against the San Francisco 49ers last week, safety Kyle Hamilton is questionable against Miami due to a knee injury.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens is questionable due to an ankle injury, while fellow defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis is out due to concussion.

Roquan Smith (pectoral) and Patrick Queen (shoulder) are expected to play after becoming full participants during Friday practice. Odell Beckham Jr. was rested on Friday but will suit up for the Ravens.

Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) are questionable against the Dolphins.

Zay Flowers's injury update

The rookie wide receiver from Boston College is questionable for their Week 17 game due to a calf injury. However, it's a good sign that he was a limited participant on Friday after not attending their Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Therefore, his final status will come at least 90 minutes before kickoff. Flowers has 74 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns. His emergence has helped the Baltimore Ravens win nine of their last ten games after starting the season at 3-2.

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch

With two of the best teams this season fighting for an advantage for the AFC's top seed, the Ravens-Dolphins matchup is must-watch football. Despite the injuries, Miami's offense versus Baltimore's defense presents an entertaining chess match.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Fubo, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Stream, DAZN (international)

TV Broadcast: CBS

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Date and Time: December 31, 2023, 1 p.m. ET