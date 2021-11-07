×
Dolphins vs. Texans injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The Miami Dolphins will host the Houston Texans in the battle of one-win teams at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins' season has derailed completely since their opening day win over the New England Patriots. They have lost six on the bounce but could finally end their streak against an equally poor Houston Texans team.

The Texans were doomed even before the season began. Deshaun Watson's trade demand followed by the sexual misconduct allegations levied on him made him an expensive, unmovable asset. Houston signed Tyrod Taylor to fill in for Watson, but he too picked up an injury and has been sidelined since Week 2.

Both teams are desperate for a victory and neither would want to lose to a fellow one-win team. Ahead of this rather lackluster clash, here is the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:

Dolphins vs. Texans injury report

Miami Dolphins

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jerome BakerLBKneeQuestionable
Tua TagovailoaQBRibsQuestionable

Houston Texans

PlayerPosition InjuryGame Status
Pharoah BrownTEThighOut
Christian KirkseyLBThumbOut
Deshaun WatsonQBNot Injury-RelatedOut
Hardy NickersonLBConcussionOut

Dolphins vs. Texans starting lineups

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Mancz, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

Houston Texans

QB - Tyrod Taylor | RB - Philip Lindsay, David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley | TE - Jordan Akins | OL - Geron Christian, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck

DL - Jacob Martin, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard | LB - Zach Cunningham, Eric Wilson, Kamu Grugier-Hill | CB - Desmond King, Terrance Mitchell | S - Justin Reid, Lonnie Johnson | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
