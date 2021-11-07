Dolphins vs. Texans prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Miami Dolphins will host the Houston Texans on Sunday in a rare battle between two teams with one win each through Week 8 of an NFL season.

After winning their season-opener against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins' season has been a trainwreck. From injuries to rumors about the team acquiring Deshaun Watson and trading Tua Tagovailoa, the team did everything but win and have now lost seven on the trot.

Speaking of Watson, the team that still employs him won't be playing him this Sunday. The Texans managed to keep hold of their wantaway star but won't be fielding him anytime soon. They signed Tyrod Taylor to fill in for Watson, but an injury has sidelined him for the Texans' last seven games. He'll suit up Sunday and will want to mark his return with a win.

Dolphins vs. Texans match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Dolphins vs. Texans betting odds

Spreads

Miami Dolphins: -5.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami Dolphins: -245

Houston Texans: +205

Totals

Miami Dolphins: U46.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: O46.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Texans betting picks

Both defenses are terrible and both offenses can get hot. This is bound to be a high-scoring game, so take the over.

Jaylen Waddle and Brandin Cooks touchdown parlay at +400? Take it. DeVante Parker and Waddle 75+ yards parlay? Risky but worth considering given the terrible state of both passing defenses.

Dolphins vs. Texans key injuries

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Ribs): Questionable

LB Jerome Baker (Knee): Questionable

Houston Texans

WR Danny Amendola (Not Injury Related): Out

QB Deshaun Watson (Not Injury Related)): Out

Dolphins vs. Texans head-to-head

The Dolphins and Texans have faced each other only nine times in the NFL. Houston leads the head-to-head series between the two teams 8-1.

The Dolphins' lone win came in 2015 when they beat the Texans 44-26.

Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction

It is the most challenging game to call in Week 9. Both teams are bad but the Dolphins are slightly more talented on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: The Dolphins win a close, high-scoring game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar