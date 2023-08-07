"Don't want him out there false-stepping" - Ja'Marr Chase sets record straight on Joe Burrow injury remarks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase provided a clarification for the comments he made about Joe Burrow's training camp injury.

After Burrow strained his calf in last week's practice, which will keep him sidelined this pre-season, Chase said that he doesn't want Burrow to return until Week 5.

He recently doubled down on his comments as he made an appearance on the Up and Adams Show. Chase told Kay Adams that he wants Burrow to be fully healed before he returns to the field.

"I want to keep the people talking also," said Chase. "But at the same time as it means that, I want you to be as healthy when it's time to play and when it's time to matter. You know, I'm saying I don't want him out there false-stepping in and not 100% out there playing when we need him at a hundred per cent."

Chase added:

"I never really told him to stay out for five, it was just me saying, take as much time as you need to be back. Like, same thing as me last year, I missed extra games just to make sure my head was fully healed."

Burrow suffered a calf strain during a non-contact injury on July 27 in a practice session.

Cincinnati Bengals have signed Reid Sinnett following Joe Burrow's injury

Reid Sinnett during Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins

While Joe Burrow will be sidelined all of this pre-season, the team has signed free agent Reid Sinnett. He started for the San Antonio Brahmas this past season in the XFL. Sinnett has been a part of the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll help manage Cincy in practice as another quarterback.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bengals plan to sign FA QB Reid Sinnett after today’s workout, source said. The former San Antonio Brahmas starter in the XFL, he most recently played for the #Dolphins in the NFL. He’ll help Cincy manage practice with the injury to Joe Burrow. It’ll be official tomorrow.

Ahead of Sinnett on the depth chart lies Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.

Sinnett could fight for a spot as a backup and has the chance to sign with the Bengals' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff in pre-season.

There is no timetable for Joe Burrow's injury, and all that is known and is that he will be out for at least "several weeks."

