Donald Parham injury: What happened to Chargers TE?

Los Angeles tight end Donald Parham's night did not last long. After a 75-yard kickoff return by Andre Roberts, the Chargers were set up in great field position. But after three consecutive failed attempts at getting into the end zone, a fourth and goal for the Chargers was brought up.

Tight end Donald Parham ran a crossing route towards the back of the endzone and caught a bullet from Justin Herbert. However, Parham could not hold on as he hit the ground and the ball popped out.

Parham knocked out in catch attempt

The 24-year-old tight end took a heavy hit to the head on the ground and was instantly knocked unconscious. It was a scary sight for everyone at the stadium as he lay motionless with his arms above his head. Watch the incident below.

Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident was truly terrifying, and it just puts into perspective what NFL athletes do for a living. Parham has been a bit part player for the Chargers so far this season, never getting more than five targets in a game so far.

His best came against the Eagles when he caught all three targets for 39 yards in a 27-24 win. For the season as a whole, Parham has 20 receptions for just 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Parham has bounced around the league. He was with the Lions for a year, then moved to Washington, and in 2020 he signed for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL.

On 14 April 2021, Parham signed with the LA Chargers and got his first ever career reception, which was a 19-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert in Week 4 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Thursday night, Parham left on a stretcher. He is presently on his way to be evaluated in the Chargers locker room as Justin Herbert is now down an offensive player for the critical divisional matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

