Donovan Ezeiruaku NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Boston College’s DE

Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is an interesting prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

He was named the nation's best edge rusher after winning the 2024 Ted Hendricks Award. Here’s a look at his current draft outlook and some potential fits for the explosive pass rusher.

Donovan Ezeiruaku NFL draft profile

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Boston College at Florida State - Source: Getty

At 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, Donovan Ezeiruaku is considered an undersized defensive end, meaning he may transition to an outside linebacker/edge rusher role in the NFL.

his size, he is a disruptive pass rusher. He ranked second in the nation last season with 16.5 sacks and recorded the third-most tackles for loss (20.5). Over four seasons at Boston College, he posted 28 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

As of now, Ezeiruaku is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick.

Donovan Ezeiruaku 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Iowa RB

#3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have two solid defensive ends in Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, who recorded eight and six sacks, respectively, last season. However, they lack a true elite edge rusher and are expected to move on from Von Miller.

Drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku could at least provide the Bills with a rotational DE/edge rusher, as no player outside Rousseau and Epenesa produced more sacks last season.

#2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the possible departure of edge rusher Josh Sweat in free agency. Since 2018, Sweat has recorded 43 sacks for Philadelphia.

Phily is also rumored to be pursuing Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, indicating they want to bolster their pass rush.

If they fail to acquire Garrett or re-sign Sweat, Ezeiruaku could be a viable option to fill the void.

#1. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a clear need at edge rusher. Their sack leader last season was defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who recorded 7.5 sacks — a strong performance for an interior lineman but a concerning sign for the team’s edge rusher productivity.

Chase Young led all Saints edge rushers with 6.5 sacks, but he is a free agent, and the cap-strapped Saints are unlikely to re-sign him. Carl Granderson added 5.5 sacks, while veteran Cameron Jordan had 4.5 sacks.

The Saints could develop Donovan Ezeiruaka into a productive pass rusher in their system.

