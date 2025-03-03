The wide receiver position will be a priority for many teams in the 2025 NFL draft, and one intriguing prospect is Tennessee Volunteers senior wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. He finished the 2024 college football season with 26 receptions for 661 yards (25.4 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Ad

Thornton has the ability to get big plays down the field, a skill many teams will covet. Let’s take a look at his draft profile and the best potential landing spots.

Dont'e Thornton Jr draft profile

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dont'e Thornton Jr is a long wide receiver who can consistently stretch the field. He has demonstrated the ability to win contested deep balls against cornerbacks and possesses the speed to outrun defenses.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, it takes a little bit for Dont'e Thornton Jr. to get open downfield as he struggles to get off the snap. His route tree needs refinement, but he could be an immediate asset on special teams and in key offensive situations.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. scouting report: 3 best landing spots for Tennessee Volunteers WR

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have both Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd as unrestricted free agents this offseason, so the wide receiver room may need reinforcements. Pairing Calvin Ridley with Dont'e Thornton Jr. could be exciting, and Titans fans are already familiar with the Vols receiver.

Ad

Adding a significant deep threat could entice a veteran quarterback or help a rookie quarterback develop chemistry. Tennessee has a lot of options with its first pick in the draft, giving the team control over how the offense takes shape on draft day.

#2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos made the postseason last season and need to add significant skill-position players to support quarterback Bo Nix as he enters his second year in the league. The team does not have much cap space due to the Russell Wilson dead money on its books in 2025. With Lil'Jordan Humphrey set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Broncos could look to add a cost-effective rookie.

Ad

While Denver already has some quality receivers, Dont'e Thornton Jr. may not be a starter right away. However, coming off the bench as a deep threat would certainly open up the playbook.

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the potential departure of wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely need to address the position. While Mike Evans remains a key target, the team still needs a deep threat to stretch the field for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The threat of Dont'e Thornton Jr. running deep routes would keep opposing secondaries on their toes and open up other areas of the field. With a Pro Bowl quarterback under center, this could be an ideal fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.