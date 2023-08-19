Johnny Manziel laid out his journey in a recent episode of the Netflix series 'Untold', chronicling his time from college and the NFL. The former quarterback shared many stories through various interviews.

Yet, one person could've told more about Manziel in the episode. The award-winning rapper took to his Instagram story to comment on the 'Untold' episode about Manziel. Drake said this in the Instagram story:

"Love my dog J Fooooosball. I wish they interviewed me for the untold but maybe those stories are better left untold."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake's IG story on Manziel's 'Untold' episode

The 30-year-old talked about starting to use OxyContin and cocaine on a daily basis following the 2015 NFL season, his final one in the league.

He also had some legal woes involving his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. In 2016, a grand jury in Texas indicted Johnny Manziel on a misdemeanor assault charge of Crowley. The charges were later dropped.

His career with the Cleveland Browns lasted just 14 games as the team cut Manziel in March 2016, starting eight of those games. In all, he threw 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in the NFL.

Post-NFL, Manziel said in his 'Untold' story he turned down entering rehab on two different occasions:

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

He also added that he bought a gun with the objective to use it for suicide but the weapon “malfunctioned” when he pulled the trigger.

Johnny Manziel and his college football career

Without question, Johnny Manziel is easily one of the biggest stars in college football. In his first season with the Texas A&M Aggies, he threw for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Manziel led the SEC in the 2012 season and seventh in college football with 21 rushing touchdowns.

The following season, the Tyler, Texas native did even better with 4,114 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His 37 passing touchdowns were the fourth-most in college football. As a result, he became the first redshirt freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Manziel is third in Texas A&M football history with 7,820 passing yards.