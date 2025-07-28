  • home icon
Drake London fantasy outlook 2025: Is Falcons WR a good pick with Michael Penix Jr.'s first year as starter?

By Joshua Gillesby
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:23 GMT
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London put all the pieces together in 2024. Although he performed strong in his first two seasons after being taken No. 8 overall in 2022, London had not previously finished a campaign with over 1,000 receiving yards and over four touchdowns.

In 2024, London had 100 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. In PPR fantasy football leagues, London finished the campaign as the WR5 with 280.8 points (16.5 points per game).

According to Fantasy Pros, London is being projected as the WR9 and the No. 12 overall player available in fantasy drafts this summer. This projection would likely result in London being taken near the end of the first or the start of the second round of your draft.

However, most fantasy managers in your league may not look into the in-depth statistics of when London accumulated the majority of his points and success last year, something that could help you select a potential league winner in 2025 at a rather cheap draft price.

Drake London fantasy outlook in Michael Penix Jr.'s first season as the starting QB

London is a sharp route runner with great speed, physicality, strength, and strong hands. However, until last season, Atlanta did not have a QB or a head coach capable of consistently targeting and featuring him. Whether it be Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke's limited passing abilities or Arthur Smith's run-heavy committee approach, London never had the chance to be featured like a top WR1.

However, that all changed last year with new head coach Raheem Morris and the combination of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. as the QB's. Although London did show some connection with Cousins throughout the year, there is a chance that London and Penix form one of the best QB, WR duos in all of football in 2025.

Penix became the starting QB in Week 16 against the New York Giants last year and London's production has skyrocketed since that moment. In Week 16, London had five receptions on eight targets for 59 yards. In Week 17, he had seven receptions on 13 targets for 106 yards. And finally, in Week 18, London had a ridiculously impressive ten receptions on 18 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

With a stat line of 22 receptions, 39 targets, 352 yards, and two touchdowns over his last three games of the season, Penix clearly has made it a focus to get the ball to London every chance possible. Although he is being taken as a low-end WR1 in drafts this summer, London has overall WR1 potential and should be a player to target.

