Drake London or Garrett Wilson Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Week 4 of the NFL season presents a number of interesting matchups. Some teams are off to a solid start, while others are still trying to find their footing.

Fantasy football has been one mixed salad of challenges for managers. High draft picks have turned sour, while casual late-round pickups have turned into reliable producers.

Given the hurdles of fantasy football, we're here to ease the burden of analyzing matchups. That said, let's dive into the best player to start on your fantasy team between Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London and New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.

Drake London Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Falcons are running an unstable offense to start the season. After a lopsided win against the Minnesota Vikings, they suffered a devastating shutout against the Carolina Panthers.

They look like they're adopting an identity as a defensive team with an offense that's pedestrian at best. However, they'll be looking to right the ship after their 30-0 beating at Carolina when they host the Washington Commanders next. The Commanders rank 25th versus opposing wideouts, and Falcons star Drake London could capitalize.

Washington's defense is also very prone to allowing chunk plays here in the early stages of the season.

Garrett Wilson Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

The New York Jets aren't living up to their preseason hype, standing at 0-3. The 2025 season was supposed to mark a franchise turnaround under new head coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. But all they have to show for it is a tie for last place in the league.

Wideout Garrett Wilson, however, is a bright spot in an otherwise struggling offense that's pedestrian at best. He is arguably the best weapon on the team, and he'll be looking to feature big in their Week 4 game at Miami, which ranks 11th versus wideouts in fantasy football.

Drake London or Garrett Wilson Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Drake London is the best option. He is expected to record 17.2 fantasy points in Week 4 compared to Garrett Wilson's 16.6.

While Wilson holds the edge in receptions, London is projected to bag more receiving yards and touchdowns in his matchup.

