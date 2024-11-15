Drake London or Garrett Wilson: Who should I start in Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Starting the right players in Fantasy Football is key to winning your matchup and league. The wide receiver position has plenty of depth, so it can be tough to decide which player to start.

In Week 11, fantasy managers may have to decide between Drake London and Garrett Wilson. But, who is the better option?

Is Drake London a good fantasy pick?

Drake London is a good fantasy pick as he is the Atlanta Falcons No. 1 wide receiver.

London is getting plenty of targets this season, with four games of 10+ targets. In Sunday's game against the Saints, he caught 8 passes for 97 yards.

The former first-round pick will get plenty of targets as the Falcons play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Is Garrett Wilson a good fantasy pick?

Garrett Wilson has 5 touchdowns this season- Source: Imagn

Garrett Wilson is a top option for the New York Jets and is a good fantasy option in Week 11. On Sunday, the Jets play the Indianapolis Colts, who have struggled defensively.

Wilson has caught 65 passes for 704 yards and 5 touchdowns. Even though the Jets acquired Davante Adams, Wilson is still getting plenty of targets, especially in the red zone as he is a good touchdown threat.

Adams is also dealing with a minor injury and even if he plays, he won't be 100% which boosts Wilson's fantasy outlook.

Drake London or Garrett Wilson: Who Should I Start?

Sportskeeda's fantasy start/sit optimizer suggests that fantasy managers should start Drake London over Garrett Wilson.

SK's tool fantasy projection

Fantasy projections

Sportskeeda's fantasy tool projects Drake London to record 16.4 fantasy points in a full PPR league while Wilson will get 15.7 points.

London is projected to catch 4 passes for 93.4 yards, and the tool believes there's a 50-50 chance he will get into the endzone.

Wilson, meanwhile, is also projected to catch 4 passes but for 84.8 yards. The tool also gives him a 50-50 chance to get a touchdown.

Although the tool suggests starting London over Wilson, both are great fantasy options in Week 11.

