Drake London injury update: Latest on Falcons WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Drake London was inactive for the most recent Atlanta Falcons game. Following a loss, fans of the franchise and fantasy managers are hopeful that they can get their star wide receiver back on the field as they continue to try and build towards a playoff berth. So, what's his status entering Week 10?

What is Drake London's injury update?

Drake London injury update

Drake London is dealing with a groin injury that held him out last weekend. The star wide receiver suffered it in Week 8 and he was eventually ruled out for Week 9. The hope is that he can be back in Week 10, but the timetable is unofficial.

London's groin strain kept him out of the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, which resulted in a close loss. It dropped the team to 4-5 and in second place in the NFC South.

To right the ship and get things back on track, the Falcons will need their star wide receiver back on the field. Fortunately, the team is hopeful that that will occur sooner rather than later.

What happened to Drake London?

Drake London suffered a groin injury during Week 8, which was a Falcons tight loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had to leave the game and was very limited in practice during Week 9. He was eventually ruled out.

Some groin strains take up to four weeks to heal. That would be less than ideal for the Falcons, as it would keep London out beyond their Week 12 bye. However, the team is hopeful that he can return to action sooner than that.

If it's a serious groin strain, it can hamper players for up to two months. That doesn't seem to be the case, as that would likely prompt a trip to the Injured Reserve.

His practice status will need to be monitored, as he was held out of practice entirely last week. If he's able to get on the field at all this week in practice, things bode well for his potential return to action.

When will Drake London come back?

The Falcons believe Drake London could be back in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. They need to turn things around, and there's hope amongst the organization that London's absence will be limited to one week. Groin strains can be tricky, but this does signal that the injury might not be as bad as it could be.

With Desmond Ridder relegated to the bench and Taylor Heinicke boosted into the starting lineup, the Falcons offense had a little bit more passing. They even had a 100-yard receiver in the game, which could certainly impact London's production when he returns.

It has become clear that if the Falcons are going to pass, they're looking at the wide receiver and not looking to Kyle Pitts. So when he returns, it's safe to assume he will continue to get enough usage to potentially justify starting in fantasy football.

Heinicke is expected to make another start in Week 11 before the team's bye, so both he and London could be starting and linking up when the Falcons play next.

