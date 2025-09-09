Drake London injury update: Latest on Falcons WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the reigning NFC South champions, on Sunday to begin the 2025 season. Atlanta seemingly suffered more than a little setback in that matchup, as top receiver Drake London exited the game in the second half and was subsequently ruled out by the team.Following Week 1's 23–20 home loss, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he had no significant information at the time, but the team announced that London will be tested to ascertain the extent of the injury.With another game looming for the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, let's take a look at what the receiver's status is looking like for fantasy football managers.Drake London injury update: What happened to the Falcons' WR?According to medical expert Dr. Deepak Chona on X, Drake London sustained what seems to be an AC joint injury during Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.He attempted a catch in the end zone on a throw from Michael Penix Jr. but landed hard on his right shoulder.At the time of that injury, London had been targeted 15 times while recording eight receptions for 55 yards from 67 offensive snaps for the Falcons. However, he couldn't add to that number as he was ruled out for the rest of the game after leaving the field.&quot;I don't know what happened. I know he hurt his shoulder. We'll have more on that, obviously, when he gets out of his X-rays and things of that nature,” coach Raheem Morris said during his post-game press conference when asked about London's condition.When will Drake London return?Drake London looks to have escaped a serious injury, which is excellent news for the Atlanta Falcons and fantasy football players. However, there is still some doubt over his availability for the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, as he is still anticipated to undergo more tests.London's condition is considered day-to-day, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's update from last Sunday. This could mean that he has a chance to play on Sunday, but we will have to wait to see if he participates in practice this week.As evidenced by how he played all 17 games for Atlanta last season despite experiencing hip and hamstring aches at different periods, London is no stranger to playing through discomfort. Taking this into account also suggests that he has a chance of playing in Week 2.Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was unavailable for the Falcons in the opening week due to a shoulder injury. If Mooney and London are out in Week 2, the Falcons must count on Casey Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud to lead the passing offense.