Drake London or Jahan Dotson: Who should I start in Week 10 Fantasy Football?

Wide receivers Drake London and Jahan Dotson are both second-year wide receivers in the NFL who are quality receivers but looking to make a leap as number-one receivers.

Both London and Dotson were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and were two of the first wide receivers taken in the draft. They've each had solid starts to the season while adjusting to quarterback changes.

Here's a look at their fantasy matchups this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Drake London a good pick in Week 10?

Drake London Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Considering a trade for Kyler Murray? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In the eight games played this season, London has recorded 37 receptions on 57 targets for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He's only had one 100-yard game this season and it came in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders when he recorded nine catches for 125 yards.

Arizona's pass defense ranks 17th in yards allowed (223.8) and they allow the fifth most points per game (26.7).

London missed last week's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings but will play with quarterback Taylor Heinicke this Sunday. He could excel with him as his new quarterback and we'll get an idea of how the two connect on Sunday.

Is Jahan Dotson a good pick in Week 10?

Jahan Dotson during Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in the late afternoon on Sunday. Seattle, at times, has had one of the best defenses in the NFL this year.

They rank 20th in pass yards allowed per game (232.1), 22nd in points allowed per game (21.9) and 25th in total yards allowed per game (354.1).

Dotson has recorded 34 catches on 57 targets for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Like London, Dotson has had only one game this season where he's recorded over 100 yards in a single game. Two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles, he recorded eight catches for 108 yards.

Dotson could have a big game against a Seattle defense that hasn't been playing as well in recent weeks.

Drake London or Jahan Dotson: Who should I start?

Drake London during Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Sportskeeda's NFL Start/Sit Optimizer, fans should choose Drake London to start. He's projected to record 1.1 points higher than Dotson as he's projected 11.2 points compared to Dotson's 10.1.

According to the Optimizer, London's projections are 4.5 receptions, 52.8 yards, and 0.2 touchdowns. Dotson's projections are 2.8 receptions for 40.7 yards and .5 touchdowns.

Both receivers could have big days with their matchups against two defenses that have struggled recently.

Of course, like any week with any player, both players could easily overperform or underperform their projected totals this Sunday.

Christian Watson or Zay Flowers? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer's projections to make the right call in Week 10