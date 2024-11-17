Drake London or Tee Higgins or Deebo Samuel: Who should I start in Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football managers have many options to choose from among wide receivers for Week 11 with Drake London, Tee Higgins, and Deebo Samuel providing three intriguing alternatives.

Drake London and the Falcons have been more consistent than their divisional rivals and now lead the NFC South with a 6-4 record. A poor loss last week to the Saints sapped their momentum a bit but they should be hopeful of defeating the Broncos in Week 11. The AFC team has a 5-5 record and is coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Chiefs themselves.

Tee Higgins has been missing in action for the Bengals for the last three weeks with a quad injury but should be in line to face the 6-3 Chargers in the upcoming game. Cincinnati needs him too as they are currently 4-6 in 2024 and are looking to make up lost ground in the AFC North.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers also know what it is like to be in a position where the pressure is increasing as they struggle to meet expectations. The Super Bowl's NFC representative from last year is currently 5-4 and a game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West. There is much to play for when they take on the 4-5 Seahawks in an intra-divisional matchup.

Is Drake London a good pick in Week 11?

Drake London has 649 yards in 58 receptions this season. That gives him an average of 11.2 yards per catch. Even though the Falcons lost last week, he had a good game recording 97 yards at an average of 12.1 yards. While he did not reach the endzone in Week 10, he has been the weapon of choice for Kirk Cousins in 2024 and has recorded six touchdowns.

The concern for fantasy football managers will be his inconsistency as Drake London's outputs have varied from 15 yards per game to 154 yards in an outing versus the Buccaneers.

Is Tee Higgins a good pick in Week 11?

Tee Higgins has missed the last three weeks with an injury. However, he was having a productive season before that even though it was overshadowed by well Ja'Marr Chase has been playing in 2024. He has 341 yards in 29 attempts with an average of 11.8 yards. He has also recorded three touchdowns.

With the Bengals struggling on defense, offensive output might be the only way they can turn this season around. With Tee Higgins coming back from an injury, fantasy football managers might be wary if he can hit the ground running immediately.

Is Deebo Samuel a good pick in Week 11?

The 49ers are slowly getting back into rhythm as they see their key players coming back from injuries or illnesses. Deebo Samuel has missed games this season too but has done phenomenally well when he has been available. The wide receiver has an average of 16.1 yards per catch and has reached 468 yards in just 29 receptions.

The concern fantasy football managers might have could be his touchdown output as he has reached the endzone only once in 2024.

Whom should I start among Drake London, Tee Higgins, and Deebo Samuel in Week 11?

With so many variables to consider, fantasy football enthusiasts should use Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer tool to make their decisions.

Drake London vs. Tee Higgins vs. Deebo Samuel - NFL Fantasy Football - Start 'Em Sit 'Em - 2024 NFL Season - Week 11 - Sportskeeda Optimizer Tool Results

Drake London is expected to do the best among the trio. His endzone ability gives him a higher probability of scoring a touchdown than Deebo Samuel, whereas his recent form sees him getting more yards than Tee Higgins in Week 11.

