Drake Maye Patriots Contract: How much will QB earn in New England?

Drake Maye is the New England Patriots' next great hope since Tom Brady's departure. We've heard that statement several times since the 2024 NFL Draft, and now the Patriots have made it official.

So, with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft signing his rookie deal, we will look at the contract terms and what to expect from the UNC product in year one.

Drake Maye Patriots Contract Breakdown

According to numerous reports, Drake Maye signed his first NFL contract with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. The deal is reported to be four years, $36.63 million fully guaranteed, and $23.46 million in signing bonuses.

Maye signing the rookie deal means he's officially the newest rookie quarterback prospect to get the chance to be the "New Tom Brady." He's also the first-round quarterback the Patriots have selected since they picked Mac Jones in Round 1 of the 2021 Draft.

What to expect from Drake Maye and the Patriots in 2024?

Drake Maye was impressive in his last season with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Maye recorded 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns for the program, leading the team to a respectable record in the NCAA.

However, the NFL isn't the NCAA, and the No. 3 overall pick has a battle on his hands even if he's going to be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of his rookie season. He's currently behind seasoned veteran Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart and will also have to deal with Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III.

Furthermore, the New England Patriots are a team in transition and will have a new head coach in Jerod May for the first time in over two decades. The franchise is 29-39 with one playoff appearance since Tom Brady's departure, so it's unlikely that they'll suddenly become a Super Bowl contender in Maye's first year as QB1.

The Patriots should be applauded for their work in the off-season, the NFL Draft, and the decision to finally part ways with Bill Belichick. There should be caution regarding expectations from their shiny new QB and the rest of the roster ahead of the upcoming season.

