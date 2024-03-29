Drake Maye vs Michael Penix Jr.: Which NFL Draft QB had more impressive Pro Day performance?

Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. were rivals in college, and they'll now be competing for the best rookie quarterback jobs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Both players took part in their University Pro Days and performed drills in front of representatives from every NFL franchise.

Judging by tape and the opinions of analysts, Michael Penix Jr. had a more impressive Pro Day performance than Drake Maye. Penix Jr. elevated his stock thanks to his performances, while Maye essentially stabilized the stock without doing any significant harm to his chances of being a top three Draft pick. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at how the future NFL stars performed in their respective Pro Day showcases.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake Maye's Pro Day report

Drake Maye took part in the University of North Carolina Pro Day. The two-year Tar Heels starting quarterback shakily started his Pro Day, initially misfiring on a couple of throws. This was risky, considering the fact that he had a long day of throwing ahead.

However, just like a true NFL Draft lottery pick, Drake Maye shook off the early jitters and proceeded to impress the scouts that made the trip. The pocket-passing QB showcased his deep ball, making downfield throws with relative ease. He launched several 60-yard throws that found targets well in stride.

Furthermore, he gave his receivers ample opportunity to get the ball in stride. That's due to his elite placement on each play that impressed scouts who are so enamored at the prospect of making him the second or third pick in the upcoming Draft.

However, it's not all peaches, though, as Drake Maye could still work on his "outside-the-numbers accuracy." On numerous occasions, he missed receivers on this patented move, and such could be a minor worry for teams looking to play a more improvised system.

Expand Tweet

Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day report

As for Michael Penix Jr., the Washington Huskies quarterback played like a player looking to jump up several spots into a surefire first-round selection. Penix Jr. showcased everything we already know and added a new dimension to his Pro Day.

First off, Michael Penix Jr. proved that he has arguably the smoothest passes among the 2024 NFL Draft prospects. The Huskies product threw numerous passes to his wide receivers that set tongues wagging, showcasing his skill in that area of his game.

Furthermore, Michael Penix Jr. proved that despite the two ACL tears that he suffered in college, he's still a decent athlete. While this year's Draft isn't blessed with Anthony Richardson-type athletes at QB, Penix Jr. has shown that he isn't a slouch in that department.

The Huskies shot caller ran a hand-timed 4.46 seconds 40-yard dash, which was very impressive considering his injury history. Few QBs ran the 40-yard dash; Penix Jr. did and made a statement. Also, Penix Jr. recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 10-6 broad jump, impressive metrics for an NFL quarterback.

However, while Penix Jr. had a solid Combine, there are still some areas that he'll have to improve in. One such area is the ability to be a true pocket passer in the midst of pressure. At his Pro Day, Penix Jr. performed drills tailor-made to mask his flaws in that department; scouts might want to note that in those reports.