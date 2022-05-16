Why are Drew Brees and NBC parting ways after just one year? 

It has been announced that Drew Brees has left NBC Sports after a year with the company. The former quarterback said that he prefers in-game analysis to working in the studio. NBC has changed their position on him eventually taking over for Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints legend was reportedly pursued by ESPN to join as a member of Monday Night Football broadcasts, but he decided to choose an offer from NBC that was thought to have been valued within the range of $6 million per year.

ESPN eventually hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to be the new broadcasting team for Monday Night Football.

During the playoffs last season, Brees was a color commentator for NBC in the Wild Card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. However, the former Saints quarterback was heavily critiqued for his efforts by television viewers.

One memorable moment from that game was a touchdown throw by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which appeared to have had an accidental whistle blown during the play.

Several minutes after the play, announcer Mike Tirico discussed the whistle, which Brees maintained to have heard but didn't bring it up when it took place.

Drew Brees' NFL Career and future

He joined NBC Sports after playing 20 seasons in the NFL, the first five of which were spent with the then San Diego Chargers and the last 15 with the Saints. He led the league in passing yards seven times and in touchdown passes on four occasions.

The second-round pick in the 2001 draft holds second place in NFL history with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdown passes. He led the Saints to their first-ever Super Bowl win in franchise history in the 2009 season, winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

We’ll have to wait and see what the 43-year-old will do. There are rumors swirling that he might consider a comeback for another season or possibly signing for a different broadcaster this year.

