Is Drew Brees returning to NFL? Former Saints QB could leave NBC analyst position

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees retired at the conclusion of the 2020 season and joined the NBC broadcast booth.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently reported that there is a chance that the legendary signal caller may step down from his position as an analyst on NBC.

Brees himself took to Twitter to respond to the report, saying the following:

“Despite speculation from the media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

The words "I may play football again" has opened several eyes and minds to the possibility that the five-time All-Pro quarterback may make a return to the NFL.

Will Drew Brees return to the New Orleans Saints in 2022?

The news of Drew Brees leaving the door open for a return certainly comes as a welcome surprise to his fans. Doubly so for New Orleans Saints fans, who may desire their old number nine returning to the franchise that he led to victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

As it currently stands, the team will go into 2022 with former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston at the helm. Winston suffered a torn ACL during a Week Eight matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints re-signed Winston on a two-year deal worth up to $28 million. Could the return of their favorite son lead the Saints back into the playoffs?

New Orleans have certainly re-loaded on offense. Receiver Michael Thomas is set to return in 2022 after not playing in 2021 due to a severe ankle injury and setback. They have also signed rookie receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State University with the 11th pick in the draft. Most recently, the Saints signed former free agent receiver Jarvis Landry to join the team.

In his last season with the Saints, Brees threw for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the team into the Wild Card Round of the playoffs where they lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 30-20.

No one yet knows what Drew Brees will decide to do. But for Saints fans, they will keep the door open for the possibility of a franchise legend making his return to the Bayou.

