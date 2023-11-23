Drew Brees shoulder injury: Everything we know so far about legendary QB's retirement

Drew Brees retired three years ago, with the former Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints quarterback having one of the greatest quarterback careers of all time and surely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he's available. But he had tough moments to deal.

Brees changed teams in 2006 due to a shoulder injury suffered in the Chargers' 2005 season-finale that required surgery. The Miami Dolphins decided not to sign him for medical concerns, and he ended up creating a duo with Sean Payton that became one of the most legendary in the history of the NFL.

The quarterback revealed on Tuesday during ESPN's Greeny show that he still suffers from his shoulder injury, and that he'd still be an NFL player if the lingering concerns about the shoulder weren't a problem.

"I can play pickleball because it's below the waist but anything above my shoulder I have a hard time with. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing."

Drew Brees injury history: A look at QB’s battles over the years

In 2005, Drew Brees suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder which led to arthroscopic surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews. He also had a different procedure treated by Dr. Saby Szajowitz about a rotator cuff, which he worked to regain muscle strength.

Although Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the league, he entered a sharp decline by losing arm strength. In 2019, it was clear that something was wrong; in 2020, he couldn't take it anymore and called it a career.

He won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011)

Drew Brees career earnings: A look at Saints QB NFL earnings in 20 seasons

According to Spotrac, Brees had $269,710,422 in total earnings throughout his career. He got $13,1 million from the Chargers and an astonishing $256,8 million from the Saints.

Although he never lived to the recent hype of huge quarterback contracts, that's still a huge amount of money to get from an NFL career.