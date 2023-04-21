The New Orleans Saints made a big splash in free agency by signing quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders shortly after the offseason began after being their starter for the past nine seasons. The Saints finished 7-10 under quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. Dalton signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency and Winston re-signed on a one-year deal as the team's backup to Carr. Carr was signed to a four-year $150 million deal.

Former Saints great QB Drew Brees spoke told a local newspaper that he thinks Carr will be successful with the Saints:

“I think highly of him as a person. He’s shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He’s proven that.

“I think he’ll mesh well with (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael. I think he’s got some weapons around him. I’m excited that Michael Thomas will be back and hopefully healthy. He deserves that. I think they’re going to be well-positioned to make a run at it.”

Brees added how Tom Brady made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a Super Bowl team in his first year and thinks Carr has the capability to have the same impact.

“We’ve seen just what a difference one position can make on a team. Look at what (Tom) Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously, they brought in a lot of great players along with him, but that can change the complexion of things very quickly.”

Can Derek Carr make the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl contenders?

Derek Carr during New Orleans Saints' introduction

Last season, the New Orleans Saints finished in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC South with a 7-10 record.

The 2022 Saints were an average team that beat worse teams. The Saints won 7 games this season ... but only two of those came against teams that finished with a records even approaching .500Eagles: 14-3Seahawks: 9-8...Falcons (2x): 7-10Browns: 7-10Raiders: 6-11Rams: 5-12The 2022 Saints were an average team that beat worse teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one game ahead of the Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, winning the division with an 8-9 record. Of course, Tom Brady retired, which now makes the division wide open, but with the addition of Carr, the Saints could win the division.

They will bring back All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, who had a big rookie season and could break out for an even bigger year. The Saints also added running back Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year.

Carr has only been to the postseason twice but was never surrounded with great talent. It will be interesting to see what kind of a team he makes the Saints, but they should definitely compete for the NFC South.

