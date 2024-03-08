Drue Tranquill contract: Where does Chiefs LB rank among franchise’s highest-paid players?

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill signed a contract extension to see him continue his career at Arrowhead Stadium. The Super Bowl-winning linebacker is re-signing with the Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. That sees the Chiefs make a significant roster decision heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Super Bowl-winning teams usually have issues extending the contracts of their best players. However, the Chiefs look to have taken advantage of the salary cap increase ahead of the upcoming season. They've extended the contract of a crucial part of their stifling defense.

Highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs

The back-to-back Super Bowl-winning Chiefs have a stacked roster, and Drue Tranquill's new contract ranks him eighth on the roster.

Here's a look at the top five highest-paid players on the squad:

#1 Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - $45,000,000 per year

Of course, the league's best player is the best-paid player on this roster. That's right; two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract renewal worth $450 million in 2020. The contract will likely be reworked to earn Mahomes even more moving forward.

#2 Jawaan Taylor, Tackle - $20,000,000 per year

Jawaan Taylor earns the big bucks to protect Patrick Mahomes, so it's only fitting that he slots into the list. Taylor is one of the best players at his position in the NFL, and he's well worth his four-year, $80,000,000 deal.

#3 L'Jarius Sneed, Cornerback - $19,802,000

The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged Sneed pending when they can agree on a befitting extension with the top-tier cornerback.

#4 Joe Thuney, Guard - $16,000,000

Joe Thuney is another high-earning member of the Chiefs' stellar offensive line. In 2021, he signed a five-year contract for $80,000,000 and remains a high-end talent.

#5 Travis Kelce, Tight end - $14,312,500

The best tight end of his generation rounds up this highest earners list. Kelce last signed a four-year contract worth $57.25 million. This contract will undoubtedly be reworked shortly.

How did Drue Tranquill perform in the 2023 season?

Drue Tranquill had a stellar debut season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Tranquill joined the Chiefs via free agency after a decent run with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The veteran linebacker started in eight games and put up a stat line of 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles for loss. Tranquill stepped in admirably when Nick Bolton got hurt and was a key contributor to their Super Bowl 2024 win down the stretch.