Dynasty Fantasy Football RB rankings & tiers 2025: Bucky Irving among the elites

The 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season is getting ready to kick off as managers should be finalizing their draft strategies. Having a solid plan for the running back position is always crucial as this has often been among the most important positions.

Ad

The unique format of Dynasty leagues puts a premium on age because rosters carry over for multiple seasons. This means that when drafting a new start-up, it's beneficial to priortize youthful players over aging veterans in many situations. The running backs are the biggest examples of this with the primes of their careers usually coming early and quickly falling off.

Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings will differ greatly from traditional season-long formats due to this concept. Relatively older players will fall in the rankings, while younger options get a boost to their overall values in these leagues.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucky Irving is one of the most intriguing running backs to target in Dynasty Fantasy Football this year. He finished as the overall RB14 last season, despite only logging five games with more than 50% of the offensive snaps. An increased role gives him elite upside and justifies him being in the top tier of the rankings.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some examples of running backs with much more value in season-long formats than in Dynasty Fantasy Football include Joe Mixon and Alvin Kamara. They are both expected to serve in a featured role for the 2025 season, but their age and NFL team roster situations suggest they have few years left doing so.

Ad

Using tier rankings is one of the best ways to prepare for an upcoming draft by grouping players according to their relative values. Here's where the top 50 running backs fall ahead of the 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season.

RB tier rankings for 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football

RB tier rankings

Tier 1

Ad

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tier 2

Jonathan Taylor, Inidanapolis Colts Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Tier 3

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Tier 4

Breece Hall, New York Jets TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks Joe Mixon, Houston Texans Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ad

Tier 5

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tier 6

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders David Montgomery, Detroit Lions James Conner, Arizona Cardinals Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tier 7

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals Bhaysul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Skattebo, New York Giants Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys Braelon Allen, New York Jets Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ad

Tier 8

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.