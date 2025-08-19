Dynasty Fantasy Football RB rankings & tiers 2025: Bucky Irving among the elites

The 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season is getting ready to kick off as managers should be finalizing their draft strategies. Having a solid plan for the running back position is always crucial as this has often been among the most important positions.
The unique format of Dynasty leagues puts a premium on age because rosters carry over for multiple seasons. This means that when drafting a new start-up, it's beneficial to priortize youthful players over aging veterans in many situations. The running backs are the biggest examples of this with the primes of their careers usually coming early and quickly falling off.
Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings will differ greatly from traditional season-long formats due to this concept. Relatively older players will fall in the rankings, while younger options get a boost to their overall values in these leagues.
Bucky Irving is one of the most intriguing running backs to target in Dynasty Fantasy Football this year. He finished as the overall RB14 last season, despite only logging five games with more than 50% of the offensive snaps. An increased role gives him elite upside and justifies him being in the top tier of the rankings.
Some examples of running backs with much more value in season-long formats than in Dynasty Fantasy Football include Joe Mixon and Alvin Kamara. They are both expected to serve in a featured role for the 2025 season, but their age and NFL team roster situations suggest they have few years left doing so.
Using tier rankings is one of the best ways to prepare for an upcoming draft by grouping players according to their relative values. Here's where the top 50 running backs fall ahead of the 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season.
RB tier rankings for 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football
Tier 1
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tier 2
- Jonathan Taylor, Inidanapolis Colts
- Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
- De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Tier 3
- Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
- Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Tier 4
- Breece Hall, New York Jets
- TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
- D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
- Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
- Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
- Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
- Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tier 5
- Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
- Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
- RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
- Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Tier 6
- Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders
- David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
- Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tier 7
- Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
- Bhaysul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
- Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
- Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
- Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets
- Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tier 8
- JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
- Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
- Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
- Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
- Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
