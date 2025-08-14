Dynasty fantasy football: Top 6 trade targets to buy low ft. Rashid Shaheed

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and Dynasty managers should be seeking out valuable trade targets. The unique format of these leagues amkes it crucial to win deals during the offseason in order to create a roster built for sustained success. Here are six of the best players to buy low on right now that could pay off later on.
Dynasty Fantasy Football buy-low trade targets
#6 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson still has among the highest upside of any quarterback in the NFL. In just 14 games completed during his career, he has still finished among the top ten weekly fantasy football quarterbacks five times. If he can beat out Daniel Jones for the starting role for the Indianapolis Colts, he could be an absolute steal valued at the QB27 currently.
#5 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten has a clear path to potentially serve as the starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsy both failed to secure the job last year, which is likely why they decided to draft Tuten this year. He can surely outperform his RB35 ranking if he gets the right opportunity.
#4 - Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson had a disappointing fantasy football season last year for the Dallas Cowboys. He finished as just the TE34 after finishing as the TE9 in the season before. This can likely be explained by Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury, so with a healthy quarterback that has always targeted tight ends, Ferguson can bounce back strongly. He has massive upside at his TE17 ranking.
#3 - Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
Rashid Shaheed appeared well on his way to being to a breakout star in fantasy football last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished as the WR13 or better three times in his first five games, demonstrating his elite upside. The New Orleans Saints are desperate for offensive weapons, so Shaheed has a ton of value as the WR60 right now.
#2 - Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets
Justin Fields has always been an attractive fantasy football quarterback due to his elite rushing upside. He finished as the QB12 or better in three of his final four games last year before being benched for Russell Wilson. Fields is now expected to serve as the full-time starter for the New York Jets but is being severely undervalued as just the QB23 currently.
#1 - Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims capped off last year by exploding to finish as the weekly WR5 and WR6 across the final two weeks of the season. He proved his massive upside if he is given the opportunity for a significant workload for the Denver Broncos. He doesn;t have a ton of comeptition for targets, and is still just 23 years old, making him an excellent investment as the WR63.
