Dynasty fantasy football WR sleepers: Top 6 deep picks that will help you crush the draft ft. Jayden Higgins

Although the first few rounds of your fantasy football draft are important, what you do from the middle of the selection process onwards is usually when the top fantasy managers separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The first round will feature ten elite football players without too much of a gap in talent and production between the No. 1 and No. 10 pick.

However, as the draft advances, finding a sleeper player with major league winning upside, one that does not have too much hype or anticipation, could be the difference in winning your league this year.

In 2025, there are various top wide receiver sleepers that you should keep an eye on in the latter stages of your draft. Let's take a look at six WR sleeper options that you should target. All rankings have been provided by Fantasy Pros.

Top 6 dynasty fantasy football WR sleepers

#1) Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans wide receiver room has major vacancies after the departure of Stefon Diggs in free agency and the severe set of injuries that Tank Dell suffered last season. Enter Jayden Higgins, the wide receiver out of Iowa State who was selected No. 34 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft this year.

Higgins is a strong receiver who succeeds in contested catch situations. There is a strong chance that he fills in the Texans WR2 role behind Nico Collins this year. Despite this, he is being taken as the WR39 in drafts this summer.

#2) Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey emerged as the Chargers clear WR1 last year despite primarily playing from the slot. LA needs a strong outside receiver who provides more consistency and less drops then Quentin Johnston.

Tre Harris was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and has all the skills to fill this vacancy perfectly. However, he is only being projected as the WR44 in dynasty PPR leagues.

#3) DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

DeMario Douglas showed a strong connection with QB Drake Maye in the latter's first season in the NFL. However, poor offensive line play didn't play to Douglas' speed and ability to stretch the field.

With a revamped offensive line and other top options on the offense, Douglas should get ample opportunities in 2025 to show his elite skillset. Despite this, he is being projected as the WR78.

#4) Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

Kyle Williams was picked in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and could be a player to target in your draft. He has elite speed and can create after the catch, yet is only being projected as the WR57.

New England's offensive line is much improved, something that should help Williams stretch the field and be productive this year.

#5) Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr. had a breakout end of season last year and emerged as the clear WR2 in Denver. With 341 receiving yards in his final five games, Mims' saw his role grow as the season progressed.

The combination of another year with Bo Nix as his QB and his growing role in the offense makes Mims a steal at his current WR63 projection.

#6) Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Bech was a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of TCU. Although Vegas' selection process was highlighted by RB Ashton Jeanty, Bech has the ability to create a major role for himself in Year 1.

Although the offense is slightly crowded, the unit is missing a clear No. 1 WR option. Bech is only being projected as the WR55 this year yet could easily be the Raiders WR1 by the end of the campaign.

