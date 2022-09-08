Dynasty rookie draft rankings 2022 ft. Breece Hall, Malik Willis and more

If you’re an NFL fantasy nerd, you know all about dynasty and rookie players. In this fantasy format, you draft players and keep them on your team, rather than the traditional format where you’d select a new team every season. The dynasty format requires a lot of forward-thinking from GMs, and every year new rookies are added, with this year being no different.

Some rookies drafted by franchises in the 2022 NFL Draft have the ability to make an immediate impact in your dynasty league, and here are the top 10 ranked.

#1 – Breece Hall, RB | New York Jets

#2 – Drake London, WR | Atlanta Falcons

#3 – Treylon Burks, WR | Tennessee Titans

#4 – Jameson Williams, WR | Detroit Lions

#5 – Garrett Wilson, WR | New York Jets

Breece Hall may be sharing carries with second-year back Michael Carter. However, there’s an argument to be made about him being the best rookie dynasty player in 2022. The fact that the Jets traded up to get him despite Carter’s presence shows how high they are on the Iowa State alumni. Despite being in a committee, select him early with confidence.

Drake London enters his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons as the team's WR1 in many people’s eyes, especially after Calvin Ridley’s suspension. He can play in the slot or perimeter and will only be facing competition for targets from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Treylon Burks will also be a starter right from the get-go as the Titans moved on from AJ Brown and Julio Jones during the offseason.

Many argued that Jameson Williams was the best wide receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft, but an ACL tear towards the end of his collegiate career hurt his stock. Williams may not play much during his rookie year but is still a great dynasty investment, especially if the Lions get a franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Garrett Wilson will likely see playing time in 2022, but is competing for reps with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Their quarterback situation isn’t great currently, with Joe Flacco leading the team into 2022 after an injury to Zach Wilson.

#6 – Dameon Pierce, RB | Houston Texans

#7 – Kenneth Walker RB | Seattle Seahawks

#8 – Chris Olave WR | New Orleans Saints

#9 – Kenny Pickett QB | Pittsburgh Steelers

#10 – Malik Willis QB | Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has already been named the starter after the team cut veteran Marlon Mack before the season opener. This is a testament to how impressive he’s been since joining the team.

Kenneth Walker, like Breece Hall, is in a committee with Rashaad Penny, but will likely see some sort of playing time giving Penny’s injury record. Penny is also a free agent after the season, so Walker could be a shrewd pickup.

Chris Olave might not see much playing time in 2022, depending on the fitness of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Nonetheless, he will surely be the next top Ohio State wide receiver for years to come.

Kenny Pickett finds himself behind Mitch Trubisky on the Steelers depth chart to begin the season. However, should Trubisky show the play he did towards the end of his Bears tenure, Pickett will be starting before long.

NFL fans were shocked to see Malik Willis fall to round three of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans. While he’s the polar opposite of Ryan Tannehill, if Tannehill has a bad run, Willis could step in.

