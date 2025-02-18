Eagles cap space 2025: How much money will Howie Roseman operate with after Super Bowl win?

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The win was the second in the Howie Roseman era, solidifying his spot as one of football's best general managers.

The Eagles had one of the most stacked rosters in professional football, boasting Pro Bowlers on offense and defense. However, following their Super Bowl triumph, the Eagles need to pay attention to their cap space heading into the 2025 NFL season.

With that in mind, let's examine the cap space of the defending Super Bowl champions in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles cap space in 2025

According to OverTheCap.com, the Eagles' cap space stands at $18.1 million heading into the offseason.

The only teams that have lower cap spaces than the Eagles are the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

Key free agents for the Eagles to retain in 2025

Here's a look at three free agents that the Eagles should prioritize in contract renewal talks.

1. Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher

Josh Sweat put up a performance of a lifetime in Super Bowl LIX against Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Sweat relentlessly pressured the three-time Super Bowl MVP and was instrumental in keeping the Chiefs scoreless in the first half of the big game.

Sweat is one of the most sought-after players in free agency. However, the Eagles will have first dibs on a key part of their defensive identity.

It remains to be seen how the Eagles will shuffle their cap space to accommodate Sweat. However, Howie Roseman and the front office will prioritize re-signing him.

2. Zack Baun, Linebacker

Zack Baun was the Eagles' defensive MVP in the regular season. The veteran linebacker made the most of his first year in Philadelphia by earning his first All-Pro nod of an impressive career.

Baun continued his excellent playoff showings and recorded a back-breaking interception in Super Bowl LIX. That moment captured his importance to the defense and probably added a few more millions to his bargaining power in free agency.

Hence, Roseman will be eager to re-sign Baun to a new and improved contract. He represents the present and future of the Eagles' linebacker unit.

3. Mekhi Becton, Right Guard

Mekhi Becton is getting better and better with each game, and he's now a key part of the Eagles offensive line. He had an impressive 2024 season and will be a priority for renewal in the off-season.

The Eagles will be eager to renew Becton's contract as young and effective guards are rather scarce in today's NFL.

