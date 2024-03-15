Eagles free agency grades: Howie Roseman pulls off a big one but is it enough?

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't make the Super Bowl, but general manager Howie Roseman is preparing to wrap one of his this year. The Eagles were among the teams that headlined the entire league this year in the free-agency frenzy. However, with so many additions, some are bound to miss.

Let's look at the players who will be an amazing value to the team and those who were overpaid.

Grading Philadelphia Eagles' free agency moves

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia vs. New York

The big splash was Saquon Barkley, who replaced D'Andre Swift. The signing was significant because it took the best player from the Giants, their division rival, and kept him from going to the Dallas Cowboys. However, other than that, most other players added will merely round out the roster instead of building on it.

With the moves coming so recently, details about some salaries are scarce. However, not many one-year free agency deals break the bank. And the vast majority serve as one-year prove-it deals or one of the final deals of a player's career. As such, these will be graded assuming the team did not do anything too bizarre with its one-year offers.

RB Saquon Barkley - 3 years, $37.75 million - A-

LB Zack Baun - 1 year, salary TBD - B

CB CJ Gardner Johnson - 3 years, salary TBD - C-

OL Matt Hennessy - 1 year, salary TBD - C+

LB Bryce Huff - 3 years, $51.1 million - B+

WR DeVante Parker - 1 year, salary TBD - C-

Overall Grade: B

How many picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in the 2024 NFL draft?

Howie Roseman at Washington vs. Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have likely wrapped the meat of their free agency efforts. However, there's still the second major part of constructing their roster. With the 2024 NFL draft about six weeks away, here's a look at the picks the Eagles have:

First Round - No. 22

Second Round - No. 50 (via trade with Saints)

Second Round - No. 53

Third Round - No. 98 (Compensatory Pick)

Fifth Round - No. 161 (via trade from Buccaneers)

Fifth Round - No. 171 (Compensatory Pick)

Fifth Round - No. 172 (Compensatory Pick)

Sixth Round - No. 210 (Compensatory Pick)

The team has eight picks, with none in the seventh round. Two resulted from trades (the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and a whopping four picks have been granted as compensatory picks from the NFL.