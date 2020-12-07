NFL: 5 takeaways from the Packers' Week 13 win over the Eagles

There are fewer home field advantages greater than Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers in December, even if there are limited numbers of people in the stands.

On a blustery 30-degree Sunday in Wisconsin, the Packers comfortably handled the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, beating them 30-16. Here are 5 things we learned from the game.

5. Take a Moment To Appreciate Aaron Rodgers’ Illustrious Career

While it doesn’t seem like he’s close to being finished with the game of football, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has fewer years ahead of him in the NFL than he has behind him, so when he reaches special milestones like he did on Sunday it is important to reflect and appreciate his career.

Rodgers threw his 400th career touchdown pass against the Eagles, and became just the seventh player all time to reach that mark. It’s fascinating to wonder if he would be at or at the doorstep of 500 TD passes, had he not spent the first three years of his career backing up another legend in Brett Favre.

4. Is Robert Tonyan One Of The Best Tight Ends In the NFL?

Coming into the season, the obvious names to rattle off in the best TE’s conversation would have been(in some order): Kittle, Kelce, Waller, Ertz, Andrews, and Gronk if he could stay healthy. There weren’t really many people beating the drum for the Packers' Robert Tonyan, though.

The third year pro has had a fantastic season in Green Bay, scoring his 8th touchdown of the season against the Eagles. If he continues to ascend at this rate, the Packers will likely look extend Tonyan’s contract to ensure that the team has enough weapons to support Rodgers, or at some point down the line, QB Jordan Love.

3. Darius Slay Has Been a Big Disappointment For the Eagles

The Eagles had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last year, and aggressively tried to upgrade that unit in the offseason by trading for three time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, formerly of the Lions. They also signed him to a three year, $50.5 million extension after the acquisition.

However, it’s been an up and down first season for Slay in Phildalephia, and it has been a tumultuous last two games for the star cornerback. He was eviscerated last Monday night by Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, to the tune of 10 catches for 177 yards.

Things did not get any better for him on Sunday against Packers' star Davante Adams, who had his way with the cornerback on his way to a 121 yard, 2 touchdown performance.

It’s understood that Slay has to shadow the NFL’s best and most athletic wide receivers, but the past couple of weeks, he hasn’t come close to slowing them down, which is a huge cause for concern.

2. Packers WR Davante Adams Cannot Be Stopped Right Now

Picking up where we left off with Darius Slay, Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams is playing out of his mind this season. He has caught a touchdown pass in his 7 games now, including two against Philadelphia. His scoring catch and run against Slay (which was Rodgers’ 400th career TD pass) was nothing short of soul snatching, as he bowled over the opposition to reach pay dirt.

Adams also had an extremely important catch to flip field position with the Packers trapped deep in their own territory. That catch kept the momentum up for the Packers, and effectively ended any shot the Eagles had of coming back in the game.

1. Did We Just Witness The End of The Carson Wentz Era?

This game started very much like many others have for the Eagles’ offense—methodical, uninventive, ineffective, and painful to watch. QB Carson Wentz did not appear confident in cutting throws loose, and there were times, to be fair, when his receivers didn’t too him too many favors.

Eagles head coach Doug Peterson benched Wentz in the third quarter in favor of Jalen Hurts, who instantly sparked the dormant offense with his rushing ability. What was even more telling (even though it can be argued these plays came when they game was well in hand) was that Hurts was able to make some throws downfield that Wentz was just not consistently making.

The team had much more energy with Hurts against the Packers than they did with Wentz, and it’s hard to believe that Peterson won’t strongly consider starting the next game with Hurts under center considering how dormant the offense has been under Wentz all year.