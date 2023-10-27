Eagles trade deadline: Are they buyers or sellers in 2023? 

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be sellers ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline as they pursue another Super Bowl appearance. In fact, they already proved that they will be aggressive buyers after they traded for All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. They recently acquired him from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two draft picks.

The Eagles still have time to make additional moves as the 2023 NFL trade deadline isn't until Oct. 31, a day after the Week 8 games conclude. They could continue to improve their already elite roster as the defending NFC champions look to build on last year's success.

Why Eagles need to be buyers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have a singular goal for the 2023 NFL season, and it is to win a Super Bowl ring. Anything less than that will be labeled a failure to meet their expectations, especially after being just one win away last year when they blew a halftime lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they already have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL, there's always room for improvement. Championship windows can sometimes close quickly, so while theirs is still open, they need to aggressively go for it now.

NFL trade deadline: Which players should the Eagles target?

Donte Jackson

The Eagles already acquired Kevin Byard to help their defensive secondary, but he plays safety, and the team is currently thin at cornerback. Donte Jackson can help the Eagles' depth and likely start in nickel and dime formations, especially with Avonte Maddox recently suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.

Jackson is on an expiring contract and plays for the 0-6 Carolina Panthers, so he's fully expected to be dealt before the official 2023 deadline.

There is a good chance that he will leave the Panthers when he becomes a free agent during the offseason anyway, so Carolina should be motivated to receive something in return for its cornerback.

Josey Jewell

The Denver Broncos are reportedly looking to be proactive sellers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Josey Jewell will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so it makes sense for him to be on the move before the deadline.

The Eagles linebackers are probably their weakest positional group right now, so Jewell could boost their elite defense.

Nakobe Dean is currently serving as their starting middle linebacker, but Jewell would likely be an upgrade in the short term. His expiring contract also means the Eagles don't have to commit to him long-term, so Jewell could be a rental, and the franchise could go back to Dean as the starter next year if they choose to do so.

Carl Lawson

The Eagles are loaded with talented edge rushers as general manager Howie Roseman has made this position a top priority. They rotate their pass rushers frequently during a game, creating opportunities for many players to contribute.

Carl Lawson is reportedly seeking a new team after being frustrated with his lack of playing time with the New York Jets, so the Eagles could potentially add another weapon to their arsenal.

Lawson recorded seven sacks with the Jets last season but has only been activated in four games this year as he has fallen out of their regular edge rusher rotation.

What time is the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is officially scheduled for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, a day after the final games of Week 8, on the second day of Week 9. As soon as this time hits, no more trades can be made until the offseason after the 2023 NFL season.