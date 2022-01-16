Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round

In this NFL Wild Card weekend matchup, the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champs, the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two teams faced each other in Philadelphia back in Week Six on a Thursday night. In the game, the Buccaneers pulled out a six-point victory, winning 28-22. Here are the injury reports and starting lineups for this NFC Wild Card playoff matchup.

NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Shaun Bradley LB Finger (-) Fletcher Cox DT Rest (-) Landon Dickerson OL Thumb (-) Andre Dillard T Knee (-) Nate Herbig G Ankle Questionable Jalen Hurts QB Ankle (-) Miles Sanders RB Hand (-) Lane Johnson T Rest/Knee (-) Josh Sweat DE Illness Questionable Kary Vincent, Jr. DB Foot (-) Greg Ward WR Back (-) Patrick Johnson LB Back (-) Jason Kelce C Rest (-)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Shaquil Barrett LB Knee (-) Jamel Dean CB Hamstring (-) Mike Evans WR Hamstring (-) Cyril Grayson, Jr. WR Hamstring Out Ryan Jenson C Shoulder (-) Ronald Jones II RB Ankle Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hamstring Questionable Anthony Nelson OLB Ankle (-) Breshad Perriman WR Hip (-) Bradley Pinion P Right Hip (-) Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder/Knee (-) Rashard Robinson CB Groin (-) Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB Ribs (-) Tom Brady QB Rest (-) Justin Watson WR Quadricep Questionable Steve McClendon DL Rest (-) Rob Gronkowski TE Rest (-) Carlton Davis III CB Back Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Rest (-)

NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team Starting Lineup

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis III | S - Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins this Wild Card matchup? Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 votes so far