Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jan 16, 2022 04:08 AM IST
In this NFL Wild Card weekend matchup, the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champs, the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two teams faced each other in Philadelphia back in Week Six on a Thursday night. In the game, the Buccaneers pulled out a six-point victory, winning 28-22. Here are the injury reports and starting lineups for this NFC Wild Card playoff matchup.

NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury  

Game Status 

Shaun Bradley 

LB 

Finger 

(-) 

Fletcher Cox 

DT 

Rest 

(-) 

Landon Dickerson 

OL 

Thumb 

(-) 

Andre Dillard 

T 

Knee 

(-) 

Nate Herbig 

G 

Ankle 

Questionable 

Jalen Hurts 

QB 

Ankle 

(-) 

Miles Sanders 

RB 

Hand 

(-) 

Lane Johnson 

T 

Rest/Knee 

(-) 

Josh Sweat  

DE 

Illness 

Questionable 

Kary Vincent, Jr. 

DB 

Foot 

(-) 

Greg Ward 

WR 

Back 

(-) 

Patrick Johnson 

LB 

Back 

(-) 

Jason Kelce 

C 

Rest 

(-) 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury 

Game Status 

Shaquil Barrett 

LB 

Knee  

(-) 

Jamel Dean 

CB 

Hamstring 

(-) 

Mike Evans 

WR 

Hamstring 

(-) 

Cyril Grayson, Jr. 

WR 

Hamstring 

Out 

Ryan Jenson  

C 

Shoulder 

(-) 

Ronald Jones II 

RB 

Ankle 

Out 

Sean Murphy-Bunting 

CB 

Hamstring 

Questionable  

Anthony Nelson 

OLB 

Ankle 

(-) 

Breshad Perriman 

WR 

Hip 

(-) 

Bradley Pinion 

P 

Right Hip 

(-) 

Jason Pierre-Paul 

OLB 

Shoulder/Knee 

(-) 

Rashard Robinson 

CB 

Groin 

(-) 

Ke’Shawn Vaughn 

RB 

Ribs 

(-) 

Tom Brady 

QB 

Rest 

(-) 

Justin Watson 

WR 

Quadricep 

Questionable 

Steve McClendon  

DL 

Rest 

(-) 

Rob Gronkowski 

TE 

Rest 

(-) 

Carlton Davis III 

CB 

Back 

Questionable  

Ndamukong Suh 

DT 

Rest 

(-) 

NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team Starting Lineup

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis III | S - Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
