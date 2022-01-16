Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round

In this NFL Wild Card weekend matchup, the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champs, the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The two teams faced each other in Philadelphia back in Week Six on a Thursday night. In the game, the Buccaneers pulled out a six-point victory, winning 28-22. Here are the injury reports and starting lineups for this NFC Wild Card playoff matchup.
NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
NFL Wild Card - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team Starting Lineup
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson
DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs
DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis III | S - Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion
Q. Who wins this Wild Card matchup?
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers