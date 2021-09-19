Eagles vs 49ers: Injury report and starting lineup - September 20th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Eagles welcome the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Both teams triumphed in their opening games in Week 1, and the desperation is palpable from both teams to double up. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles impressed everyone as they downed the Falcons, while the 49ers had to scratch and claw to survive a battling comeback from the Lions.

Kyle Shanahan and his team enjoyed their east-coast trips last season. The 49ers bested both the Giants and Jets in 2020. The Eagles get to play in front of their intimidating home fans for the first time, and the Philly natives will attempt to make the atmosphere as hostile as possible.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles

The injury report for the Eagles is extensive, although it shouldn't worry the fans. Safety Rodney McLeod is out due to a knee injury. McLeod participated in a limited fashion in all practice sessions, sadly won't play against the 49ers. Another safety, Marcus Epps, is also a concern. He's spent all week in the concussion protocol, and the Eagles list him as questionable. Due to concussion being involved, Epps may miss out.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are already battling significant injuries. Influential linebacker Dre Greenlaw is out, and the Niners have placed him on injured reserve. Cornerback Jason Verrett is already on IR, and the 49ers could also be without Emmanuel Mosely for the game against the Eagles. His status is questionable. Big defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw should return after he missed out at the Lions. His run-stopping ability is a welcome return. Arik Armstead's status is questionable. However, the feeling is he should be good to suit up.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles starting lineups

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brook, Lane Johnson.

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham | LB - Alex Singleton, Genard Avery, Eric Wilson | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Anthony Harris, K'Von Wallace | P - Arryn Siposs | K - Jake Elliott

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | WR - Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Mo Sanu Sr | TE - George Kittle | OL - Alex Mack, Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey.

DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Zach Kerr | LB - Samson Ebukam, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles | CB - Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | P - Mitch Wishnowsky | K - Robbie Gould.

Edited by Prem Deshpande