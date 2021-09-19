Eagles vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, and Picks - September 20 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers take each other on in Week 2. It is a meeting between two 1-0 teams. The 49ers got back to winning ways in Week 1 against the Lions as they aim to recover the ground they lost in 2020.

The Eagles swept aside the Falcons in a surprise victory on the road. Jalen Hurts impressed, and rookie head coach Nick Siriani got his first NFL win. Many experts and pundits expected Nick Siriani and his team to struggle this season, and they flipped that script in Week 1. Now they welcome a 49ers team to Philadelphia, and the atmosphere should be electric. It is a tough road test for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday 19th September, 1:00 PM EST

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles betting odds

Philadelphia Eagles spread - +3, -113. San Francisco 49ers - -3, -107.

Eagles money line - +133, 49ers - 153

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles picks

The 49ers should win. However, they might not cover the spread. The home side will come into this game feeling buoyant and their fans should make a difference. The 49ers should have just too much class and experience to win it, but it won't be straightforward.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles key injuries

The 49ers have lost Jason Verrett and Dre Greenlaw. They are both on injured reserve. Emmanuel Mosely is a doubt as his status is questionable. On the bright side, the 49ers should get Javon Kinlaw back on their defensive line.

Nick Siriani's team is relatively healthy, and only Rodney McLeod is definitely out of the game. Safety colleague Marcus Epps is also a doubt to suit up against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles head to head

San Francisco 49ers record - W 19, L 14, T 1

Philadelphia Eagles record - W 14, L 19, T 1

Last meeting: 10/4/2020, Eagles 25 - 20 49ers

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles prediction

The Eagles will get after the 49ers. In front of a boisterous home crowd, the Eagles will start quickly. The 49ers players and coaches are too experienced to let that unsettle them. Ultimately, the 49ers are more talented on both sides of the ball, and they will outlast the Eagles to win the game eventually.

