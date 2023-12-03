Eagles vs 49ers weather report: How is the weather in Philadelphia for Week 13’s big game?

Rain was a factor in the Philadelphia Eagles' exciting overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. It appears like it will be a factor when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as well.

According to weather.com's forecast on Friday, there is an 80% likelihood of rain during the day in Philadelphia, with an estimated quarter of an inch of precipitation. There is a 40% chance of rain at night, according to the report.

Although you likely won't get soaked, we advise fans planning to attend the game to have an umbrella or poncho on hand. Before kickoff, the temperature will be in the mid-50s, and parking garages may see some rain.

The teams' offensive and defensive strategy will probably be impacted by the weather. It will be intriguing to observe how San Francisco's quarterback, Brock Purdy, fares in such weather once more.

The last time Purdy played in a downpour was during a 19-17 defeat to the Cleveland Browns in October, and was largely ineffective. In the first half of the team's 41-23 wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks last season, Purdy also completed 9 of 19 passes in pouring rain. But as the sunlight started to come back in the second half, he got significantly better.

Purdy seems to be a quarterback who is more comfortable in mild climates. The Eagles, on the other hand, have been winning lately despite playing in the rain. Last week's 37-34 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at home is the most recent example.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 13?

This Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Lincoln Financial Field will probably provide the answer to the best team in the NFC. The two clubs will square off in the much awaited game for the first time since the NFC Championship Game of last season.

The game is set to begin on Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Greg Olsen will call the game from the commentary booth on FOX during the telecast. The sideline reporters will be Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.

If you can't watch on Fox, SlingTV or FuboTV live TV streaming services are two of the most affordable options for fans to watch the NFC showdown.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), SlingTV, YouTube Primetime