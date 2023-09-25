The Philadelphia Eagles head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia enters the game with a 2-0 record, while Tampa Bay is also a surprise at 2-0.

Last week, the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday Night football, so Philadelphia has a mini-bye of sorts. In Week 1, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 25-20.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, beat the Chicago Bears 27-17 in Week 2. To open the season, the Buccaneers went on the road and beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-17.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles are five-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set at 45 in the first of two Monday Night Football games.

Tampa Bay's defense has been solid this season, as the Buccaneers have forced three interceptions through two games.

Heading into the matchup, Bowles spoke to the media and said he knows stopping the QB sneak is key for Tampa Bay's success.

"We've got to stop it. The play is legal - we've got to stop it as a defense. They do a good job of executing it as an offense."

Philadelphia has let teams come back into the game in the second half, which has been a concern early on. The Eagles' defense has struggled at times, but having 10-day gap for practice will be key for Philadelphia here.

The Eagles' high-powered offense will be too much for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Philadelphia should get out to an early lead and hold onto it for the win.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 21

Buccaneers host Eagles on MNF

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Eagles -5-108

Tip 2: Over 45-110

Tip 3: Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer: -105

Tip 4: Baker Mayfield over 1.5 TDs +160

Eagles vs. Buccaneers head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played 16 total times and the series is tied at 8-8. The last time these teams met was in 2021, when the Buccaneers won 28-22, and Tampa Bay has won the last three.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers?

The Philadelphia Eagles head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Viewers can watch the game on ABC.

